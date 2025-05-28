Is Roger Goodell Richer Than Tom Brady? Net Worth Comparison Between the NFL Commissioner and the QB GOAT

When Roger Goodell became the NFL Commissioner in 2006, Tom Brady had already won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Outside of the much-talked-about suspension during Deflategate, Brady and Goodell have also maintained a positive working relationship over the long span of close to 19 years.

Just two days ago, Brady posted a photo of his seven Super Bowl rings on Instagram with a playful message tagged to Goodell and the NFL: “@vancityreynolds and @robmcelhenney just admitted to using 5D mind control to influence the outcome of the 2018 Super Bowl. I trust you’ll do the right thing.” Interactions like these continue to highlight the beautiful bond between the two stalwarts.

Tom Brady and Roger Goodell shake hands after the conclusion of #SB51. pic.twitter.com/n1j3mf82uE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 6, 2017

Meanwhile, another shared connection between the two is how both skyrocketed their net worth after rising through the NFL ranks in their early teens. From being a sixth-round, 199th overall draft pick, Brady now boasts a net worth of $300 million in 2025. Coincidentally, Roger Goodell’s estimated net worth in 2025 is also $300 million. Thus, according to Celebrity Net Worth’s Richest NFL list, Goodell shares the second spot with Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton.

Apparently, Goodell earns an annual salary of $64 million currently and is widely credited with driving the league’s explosive financial growth. In 2007, the NFL generated just over $6 billion in annual revenue. Fast forward to 2025, that number has soared to $20 billion. Between 2007 and 2023 alone, Goodell earned $700 million, which is indeed impressive numbers.

Starting his journey in 1982 as an unpaid administrative intern, young Goodell climbed the NFL ladder and built a fortune. Today, more than 90 percent of his total compensation comes from bonuses, tied directly to the league’s performance.

Goodell also played a key role in facilitating Tom Brady’s transition into ownership. His support helped Brady secure a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. Without the commissioner’s green light, Brady’s bid could have been blocked due to his broadcast contract with Fox Sports.

And, Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, continues to thrive in the world of NFL, even after the retirement. He signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox and still draws attention with his TB12 wellness brand and clothing line. It is indeed hard to separate Brady from football, a fact that excites majority of the NFL fans.

Of course, not all post-retirement moves went as planned. The same happened with Brady as the QB GOAT reportedly lost between $50 million and $100 million in the FTX collapse. Still, that doesn’t take away from what he achieved on the field. Over his 23-season NFL career, Brady earned $333 million in salary and over $200 million from endorsements. According to Forbes, in 2023, his net worth stood at $530 million.

While his NFL career earnings might look modest as compared to Patrick Mahomes’ $450 million contract in 2020, it’s important to remember that Brady played in an era when quarterbacks made significantly less. At the time, the average annual salary ranged from $20 million to $30 million.

In the end, the commonalities of the NFL Commissioner and the NFL GOAT are hard to ignore. Both Goodell and Brady started small. Through discipline, strategy, and an unwavering love for football, they climbed to the top—and they’re still winning.