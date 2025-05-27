“Don’t Let the Jewelry, Music, and Swagger Fool You”: ‘Hardworking’ Shedeur Sanders Earns Tom Brady Comparison from 2x Super Bowl Champion

For all of the potential that Shedeur Sanders seemed to showcase throughout his last two years in college, many fans and even NFL scouts seemed to be turned off by his larger-than-life personality. Whether it was flashing his wrist watch on the sidelines of Colorado or his disastrous pre-draft interview with the New York Giants, the majority of the criticism that has been directed at Sanders seems to be focused more on his actions away from the field rather than his in-game performances.

Nevertheless, beneath the gaudy exterior lies a player who managed to set the all-time FBS career record for pass completion percentage. According to the former running back turned analyst, LeSean McCoy, the critics are missing the forest for the trees with Sanders.

“Don’t let the jewelry and the music and the swagger fool you, he’s a hard worker. First thing the head coach said, ‘Hey. He’s the first one in the building, last one to leave.’ …He seems way more focused.”

Continuing the theme of Sanders drawing comparisons to Tom Brady, the former Philadelphia Eagle suggested that the rookie’s work ethic is reminiscent of the once-great New England Patriot.

Considering that McCoy is now predicting that Sanders will become the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns by Week 5 or Week 6 of the 2025 regular season, it’s safe to say that he’s bought into the hype.

While many have suggested that Joe Flacco is essentially a mortal lock to be the starter in Week 1, it’s clear that The Facility‘s panelists didn’t get the memo. According to James Jones, despite the draft day debacle and his current place on the depth chart, the expectations for Sanders have not changed.

Still believing that the second-generation signal caller is in fact one of the premier talents of his draft class, the former wide receiver claims that seeing Sanders under center in Week 1 is more of an expectation than an exception.

“If everything the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff is saying is true, that you’re going to open this competition up and you’re going to let the best guy win the job, if all that is true and you ain’t blowing smoke… he should be the Week 1 starter. Realistic expectation for Shedeur should be the Week 1 starter… Right now, when I look at this room right here, Shedeur is the best one in there. He’s just gotta go show it.”

Even after falling all the way to the 144th overall spot in the draft, the 23-year-old appears to be as popular as ever. While that will certainly help Cleveland to sell some extra merchandise, it may also bring some unwanted pressure.

Should their 2025 regular season campaign begin to take a turn for the worse, the chants and demand for Sanders will grow larger with each passing week. A Week 1 start may be a tad bit aggressive, but it seems increasingly inevitable that Sanders will find his way onto the field at some point this season, for better or worse.