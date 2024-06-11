“He Was Pissed Off”: Bill O’Brien Reveals Real Reason Behind Heated Conversation With Tom Brady

Oct 14, 2012; Seattle, WA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick signals to his players while quarterbacks coach Bill O’Brien speaks with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during a second quarter timeout against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports.

The infamous Tom Brady vs Bill O’Brien sideline blowup video is a moment that lives on in Patriots lore, capturing the fiery competitiveness that fueled the GOAT’s relentless pursuit of perfection. Recently, former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien provided some inside details on that viral footage during his appearance on the “Next Up” podcast with Adam Breneman.

As O’Brien recounted, the heated exchange stemmed from a late-game interception thrown by Brady in a hard-fought 34-27 win over the Washington Redskins. The pick wasn’t entirely on Brady, though as according to O’Brien, the intended receiver (Wes Welker) didn’t run the crispest of routes, allowing the defender to undercut and snag the ball.

Naturally, Tom Brady was furious, his intensity bursting through the seams.

“He was mad and he was pissed off at everybody, including me,” O’Brien recalled with a chuckle. “We just started going at it but it only lasted, like, not even a minute.”

Yet, as heated as it looked, the spat was over in a blink. ​To the casual viewer, it may have seemed like a full-blown meltdown, but for those who know Brady, it was simply a flash of competitive fire, already extinguished by the time Bill Belichick intervened.

I think Bill O’Brien and Tom Brady should have another sideline argument on Sunday for old time’s sake. pic.twitter.com/CqXyrhhXHF — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) September 5, 2023

In O’Brien’s eyes, the brouhaha was overblown by the broadcast team. After all, despite the late mishap, Brady had torched the Redskins for over 350 yards and 3 touchdowns on 59% passing. His outburst likely stemmed from the frustration of allowing Washington to have an opportunity to take the game to overtime after such a dominant performance.

Bill O’Brien Reflected On His Relationship With Tom Brady

When it comes to Tom Brady’s insatiable hunger for greatness, few had a front-row seat quite like Bill O’Brien. As the former Patriots offensive coordinator reflected, coaching a legend like Brady was a masterclass in humility and collaboration.

Even after capturing three Lombardi Trophies, Brady’s thirst for knowledge remained unquenched. As O’Brien recalled, the GOAT approached him with a simple request: “Look man! I want you to coach me.” For a player of Brady’s stature, that mindset was truly remarkable, a willingness to shed his ego and soak up every ounce of wisdom.

From that moment on, a symbiotic relationship blossomed between the quarterback savant and his offensive architect. O’Brien quickly realized that Brady’s grip on the nuances of pro football eclipsed his own. “We worked really well together because I would listen to him,” he admitted.

Their game-planning sessions became a harmonious exchange of ideas. O’Brien would design plays, then eagerly seek Brady’s input, his whiteboard serving as a collaborative canvas.

“And I would work with him on those things. I learned a lot from him and his experience,” O’Brien acknowledged. “He probably learned a little bit from me.”

While that particular campaign may not have culminated in a championship, the lessons O’Brien gleaned from Brady’s insatiable curiosity and team-first mentality left an indelible mark.