“Tom Brady Made a Lot of People Money, Brother”: Reggie Bush Sits Across Julian Edelman, Taking Subtle Shots at Ousted Coach Josh McDaniels

While Bush avoided naming specific individuals, Edelman swiftly inferred that Bush was referring to the recently fired Raiders’ head coach, Josh McDaniels, affectionately known as ‘Mickey D’s’. Having played alongside both McDaniels and Brady for an extended period, Edelman opted not to criticize his former coach. However, Bush doesn’t have any association with the former Raiders coach and he didn’t shy away from taking a jab or two.

Brady claimed to have sacrificed up to $100 million during his time with the Patriots, ensuring the franchise had the financial means to attract talent and recruit successful coaches. This assertion by Brady seems validated by the fact that, despite the inflated quarterback market, with players like Deshaun Watson earning over $40 million per year, Brady consistently ranked outside the top-paid quarterbacks from 2014 to 2018, despite his continued productivity and Super Bowl victories until the end of his career, as per Yahoo.com.

The funds Brady relinquished were channeled towards coaches and players. McDaniels reportedly earned close to $1.5 million annually when he returned to the Patriots in 2012 as an offensive coordinator. In 2018, he was offered a lucrative contract, becoming the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the league with an annual salary close to $4 million.

Another beneficiary of Brady’s influence was Matt Cassel. Despite playing only one full season with the Patriots (due to Brady’s ACL injury), Cassel reportedly earned $15 million during his four years with the team. His successful season, where he passed for over 3,600 yards, led to a $63 million contract with the Chiefs, earning him over $42 million before his contract was terminated, as per Over the Cap.

Although McDaniels was dismissed by the Raiders, he is set to earn close to $10 million per year for the next four years without coaching. However, it seems to mark the end of the road for the much-maligned coach, as teams may hesitate to hire him due to his poor head coaching record and the substantial wage bill that would accompany his hiring.

Where Does Josh McDaniels Go From Here?

Josh McDaniels was fired by the Raiders two months ago in his second season, following a dismal 3-5 start that left the team without a clear identity and underperforming on both sides of the ball. His departure had a swift impact on the franchise, as under Antonio Pierce’s leadership, they finished the season strongly, improving upon the previous year’s disappointing 6-11 record, although they did not qualify for the playoffs.

McDaniels, once highly touted as an offensive coordinator during his time with the Patriots, now faces skepticism about his coaching prowess, with his two separate head coaching stints suggesting that he may have been a product of Brady’s excellence. It seems unlikely that he will be offered a significant coaching contract soon, given his 20-33 record as a head coach. His recent tenure with the Vegas team further exposed his challenges in independently managing a team.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding McDaniels’ coaching future, there are still potential paths for him. One option is transitioning to a front-office role, particularly with a franchise looking to start afresh, such as the Commanders, who might value his insights. Another option is a return to the Patriots as an offensive coordinator, though this scenario seems contingent on Bill O’Brien leaving.

If Belichick faces dismissal, a plausible outcome considering the unpredictability of coaching in the NFL, he would likely have several suitors and could potentially bring McDaniels to his new job. However, a more realistic scenario is Belichick retiring from football after dedicating 24 years of his life to the sport. In such a case, McDaniels would still be financially secure for the next four years, as the Raiders are obligated to fulfill the remaining amount of his contract.