“He Was Trying to Pay Me for My Name”: Bills QB Josh Allen Jokes About Jaguars’ Josh Allen Changing His Name

A few days ago, Jaguars LB Joshua Hines-Allen made headlines when he officially changed his name from Josh Allen. The Jacksonville star had always been referred to by many as “the other Josh Allen.” Unfortunately for him, the jokes didn’t stop even after the name change, as fans are quipping that it’s the Bills QB whose stardom prompted the name change. However, Josh Allen himself has a humorous perspective on the whole situation.

In his recent appearance on “Pardon My Take,” the Bills quarterback was hyped up by the hosts and asked if he felt proud for being so good that it forced another athlete to change his name. The “alpha move” impressed the hosts, but Josh Allen remained calm throughout the banter, seeming unsure how to react.

In the end, he summed up the entire situation with a joke. The Bills QB used a superb analogy for this. Just like players pay NFL teammates for a specific jersey number, Hines-Allen, according to the QB, tried to pay him off. But the Bills star didn’t budge, and thus came the name change, joked Josh. To be fair, he was here first.

“You know some guys get to a new team and they want the Jersey, so they pay the money for the Jersey? He was trying to pay me for my name, but I just wouldn’t take it. I was there first”

While many saw this as a lighthearted remark, could this be the Bills QB’s rebuttal to Hines-Allen’s sneaky remark that he is 2-0 over him?

Joshua Hines-Allen Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Name Change

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show recently, Hines-Allen revealed that the reason he changed his name was because his two sisters had Hines-Allen in their names. On top of that, he was always known in his neighborhood as Lil-Hines.

So in essence, the name change had nothing to do with Josh Allen or the trolls calling him “the other Josh Allen.” When host Rich Eisen asked the star linebacker about his thoughts on the speculation around his name change, the Jaguars LB simply replied that he is 2-0 over Allen, implying that the Bills QB doesn’t have any edge over him.

While it’s hard to say if Josh Allen’s pay-off joke was a rebuttal to Hines-Allen’s savage 2-0 fact check, it will certainly be interesting to see how these two square up in the coming season.

Hines-Allen, despite lesser fame and fewer fans, has triumphed where it counts. Therefore, Bills and Josh Allen fans will be hoping their star QB delivers a fitting response to the LB when their teams clash in September.