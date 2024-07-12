“I’m 2–0”: Jaguars’ Hines-Allen Addresses the Notion of Being Called the “Other Josh Allen” After Changing His Name

Previously known as Josh Allen, the Jaguars LB has officially changed his name to Josh Hines-Allen. While many thought it was because he was fed up with being referred to as the other Josh Allen, the star quarterback for the Bills, the reality is quite different.

During his recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the host wasted no time in pointing out Hines-Allen’s inevitable comparisons with the Bills’ quarterback and asked if he changed his name because he was tired of being the “other Josh Allen.” However, the star LB quickly responded, stating that he holds a 2-0 record against the QB, suggesting that the narrative should be the other way around.

After the sharp retort, Hines-Allen promptly dispelled any rumors that his name change was prompted by comparisons. Nor was he bothered by it, the LB admitted. He acknowledged that, at the end of the day, he cannot alter people’s opinions and conceded that there isn’t much he can do to change how others feel.

“I’m 2 -0 you know… but you know respectfully, [He is a] great player, and a great guy… I really can’t control what what people may think or why everybody has their opinion you know. That’s their opinion for a reason.”

It’s time the Jaguars LB put an end to the speculation surrounding his name change. Interestingly, though, this shift to Hines-Allen stems from a much more personal and sentimental story.

“I Was Always Known As Little-Hine”: Hines-Allen Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Name Change

During the same conversation with Rich Eisen, the Jaguars LB narrated the heartwarming story behind his name change. He revealed that his sisters always had the Hines-Allen in their names, but on the other hand, he and his brother did not.

Despite not having “Hines” in his name, throughout his native city of New Jersey, he was always known around the circles as “Lil Hines”. Hence, when he finally came of age and had enough resources to afford a tedious name change process, he decided to get back to his roots and add “Hines” to his name.

“My sisters are Hines-Allen and my brother and I were just Allen. But I was always known as Lil Hines… My whole family grew up in New Jersey. Through High School, Middle School and elementary, we were well known in the city. And so me coming up when it was my turn, I was at the park outside [and they used to call me] Lil Hines”

The Jaguars LB then proceeded to thank his wife for motivating him to take the plunge this late in his life. He revealed that he administered his name change and proceeded to roll it out through a marketing agency.