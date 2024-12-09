“Headed To NYC”: Randi Mahomes Shares Update on Her Christmas Plans Ahead of Son Patrick’s Chargers Showdown

Christmas plans are already shaping up for the Mahomes family, with Randi Mahomes setting her sights on New York City. Randi shared her excitement on X (formerly Twitter), announcing that she’ll be spending December 25th in the Big Apple.

Eager to make the most of her trip, she reached out to fans for recommendations on must-see attractions and activities, ensuring she doesn’t miss out on anything the city has to offer during the festive season. She tweeted out:

“Headed to NYC soon to see for Christmas… suggestions of must do? Don’t want to forget something.”

Most fans were supportive of Randi’s plans to spend Christmas in New York City, offering her plenty of helpful suggestions for the day. Many recommended iconic spots like Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, while others shared a list of must-visit restaurants and attractions.

However, a few cautious voices chimed in, urging her to stay vigilant and prioritize safety during her time in the bustling Big Apple.

Have fun and safe travels. I loved NYC ❤️ — mother Martin (@lmartin7951) December 8, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Saks Fifth Avenue Windows Rockefeller Center Tree, The Christmas Show with the Rockettes, FAO Schwartz, St. Patrick’s Cathedral — H 1 IS AN INTERN @ THE TTPD (@haley_laub) December 8, 2024

A fan suggested,

See the treat Rockefeller Center and ice skate. Freedom Tower. Advise a stop to eat at Angelo’s Italian restaurant on Mulberry Street in Little Italy and then around the corner to Ferraras Bakery for so many delicious treats. — Michael Dineen (@michaeldineen58) December 8, 2024

Someone commented,

Macy’s Herald Square and Bryant Park Christmas Markets. — Jacki Hartford (@jackihart4d) December 8, 2024

Others said,

Don’t forget to be super careful in NYC! — Lakes N Pains (@lakesnpains) December 8, 2024

So what will Patrick Mahomes be doing on Christmas? Well, he will be playing his second-ever Christmas Day NFL game. The Chiefs head down to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium for the first-ever NFL’s Christmas Day Fixture on Netflix.

He played the Raiders last season on 25th December but lost the game, throwing a pick-six. This time he will be hoping for a win.

Given that this is an afternoon fixture, starting at 1 p.m. ET, Mahomes might be able to catch a plane and head down to NYC to spend time with his mother, Randi. It takes less than two hours to get from Pittsburgh to the Big Apple.

Christmas is still more than two weeks away, and Kansas City plays three matches before that, including today’s game against the divisional opponents, the Los Angeles Chargers. With this win, they can wrap up another AFC West title. Like the week 5 fixture, this game will be a slugfest and a defensive showdown.

Patrick Mahomes and his team head into the game with an 11-1 record and standing atop the AFC.

With the Bills losing earlier, they have a chance to consolidate their position. The Bolts go into the game, 8-4 and 5th in the AFC, and a win will help them stay in the race for playoffs.