Aaron Rodgers Wears His Favorite Christmas Movie On His Sweater Before the Jets Game

It’s no secret that like Clark Griswold, Aaron Rodgers loves Christmas. The Jets posted a video of the former Packers man arriving at MetLife Stadium before the Christmas game against the Commanders in style. The Jets QB was rocking his favorite Christmas movie sweater.

Embracing the spirit of the festival, A-rod was wearing a sweater with classic Christmas colors- a bright red and white with the words- the Griswold Family Christmas written on it. It was the reference to the all-time holiday classic, ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’

It seems not every fan was delighted to see the 4-time MVP being the center of attention though, in a season that has spelled disaster for the Jets and the QB. Fans had a mixed reaction to the Jets post on X. They said-

It is understandable why the Jets fans will be salty. They were promised a resurgent season in the hands of a veteran QB but instead were handed a season led by a rookie, as the vet went down for the season five minutes into his first game. However, some fans were able to look past it, and appreciate the QB’s festive spirit:

Aaron Rodgers might not be a hit right now, but ‘Vacation’ remains a Christmas hit. Even fans who couldn’t care less what the QB was wearing, couldn’t help but agree that the film is a holiday classic as one fan said, “Goat Christmas movie.”

Aaron Rodgers Ranks His Favorite Christmas Movies of All Time

Aaron Rodgers was back on the recent episode of Pat McAfee’s show where he talked about his recovery and possible return, Jets trades, and other things before finally broaching the subjects of Christmas movies. A-rod started by asking questions that linger in everyone’s minds during this time of year- whether Die Hard is a Christmas film or not and which Home Alone is best.

Aaron says that everyone has their Christmas traditions and some movies always make him nostalgic. He names some Christmas classics in his top 25. SB winner talked about movies like White Christmas, and It’s a Wonderful Life, which he cherished watching with his family. He concluded by saying that any movie that has “little people” in it automatically lands in his top 25. He said-

” I think we first got to decide if Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not. We also need to have a debate on the best Home Alone movie. If you want nostalgia, we used to watch White Christmas on Eve and Bing Crosby, Danny K. and then It’s a Wonderful Life on Christmas. I think Elf is still probably the best Christmas movie. Any movie with little people in it is going to be in my top 25.”

Surprisingly ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ didn’t make it to the list, but if he’s got a sweater for it, it’s gotta be his favorite Christmas flick right?

The Jets season concluded when they lost 30-0 to the Dolphins. They are already out of playoff contentions and are 5-9 now. Now with nothing but pride to play for, Rodgers won’t be making a return to the pitch this season. They take on the Commanders in game week 16. There is a positive side to this losing season. They will be getting a better 1st round pick in the draft which will be necessary for a rebuild. According to Tankathon, they are currently 7th in the draft order.