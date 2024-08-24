Healthy Aaron Rodgers Looks “Electrifying” at NY Jets Practice: Quinnen Williams

Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP is set to make his awaited comeback this year following an Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2023 season in the opening game. Despite the seriousness of the injury, typically needing surgery and a long recovery period, Rodgers’ commitment has made this comeback possible. Now, New York Jets Defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams has openly shared his respect for Rodgers’ recovery and the kind of leadership he shows during team practices.

Williams described Rodgers as “one of a kind” and mentioned how his presence on the field has been truly “electrifying.” He praised Rodgers as both an MVP-level QB and a potential future NFL Hall of Famer, mentioning:

“He’s a guy who comes to work every single day with his hard hat on.”

This level of performance from Super Bowl XLV’s champion at the age of 40 is a sign of brilliance because Achilles injuries often hinder a quarterback’s mobility in the recovery phase.

Moreover, Williams believes that Rodgers is actively creating a culture of success within the Jets organization with his wealth of experience and winning mentality. He said,

“He’s someone who wants to win a championship, knows how to win a championship, and instills that championship mindset in everyone on the team and organization. So, it’s an unbelievable experience to have him on the team this year.” ​ ​

After being candid about Aaron’s impact on the Jets, the topic shifted to a light-hearted moment. The host, excited to delve into it exclaimed, “I know you learned something about Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Let’s take a quick listen.”

Then, a clip was played where Williams was seen in an interview, reacting with surprise upon learning that 2024 would mark Rodgers’ 20th year in the NFL.

Quinnen Williams was just 8 years old when Rodgers started playing in NFL. Hence, when he found out about the 14-year gap between his and Rodgers’ NFL careers, he couldn’t believe it. “20th year? Could you imagine 20 years in the NFL?” Williams chuckled in the video, shaking his head with a smile. He added, “Man, ain’t that running back wearing number zero 20 years old? So he’s been in the NFL as long as that guy has been alive. That’s crazy. I have to joke with him about that.”

As the clip ended, the podcast returned to Quinnen Williams and the host.

“That was so funny!” exclaimed the host. “Did you guys discuss it?”

To this, an amused Williams said, “We definitely talked about it—he never told me his age or how long he’s been playing. I just kept asking him about all the players he’s faced.”

Reflecting on their conversation Williams also added, “After the interview, I watched some old NFL highlights—Gerald McCoy sacking Rodgers, Dwight Freeney getting him—and I thought, ‘Aaron, how old are you, really?’ It was such a cool moment.”

The female host burst out laughing again–clearly enjoying Williams’ retelling.