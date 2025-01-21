“Heard Some of His Pregame Speeches”: Michael Irvin Predicts NFL Teams Will Target Marcus Freeman After Notre Dame’s CFP Final

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have experienced some impressive highs this season. They kicked off their year with a road victory at Texas A&M. The next week, they lost at home to Northern Illinois as whopping 28.5-point favorites. That undoubtedly was a debilitating low. Since then, they’ve won 13 straight contests and could become national champions by beating the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Advertisement

Head coach Marcus Freeman has done a tremendous job holding his team together through adversity. The Fighting Irish have dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout the College Football Playoff. And yet, they’re still standing. His ability to rally the troops has Michael Irvin believing NFL franchises will attempt to lure Freeman out of South Bend following tonight’s game.

“They might have one of those special coaches. That’s why we will see NFL teams coming for Marcus Freeman. They’re learning… you’ve got to communicate with these players to bring the best out of them. And that’s what he’s good at doing. [I’ve] heard some of his pregame speeches; [they’re] very good. Very good stuff.”

Notre Dame is an 8.5-point underdog against Ohio State. The Fighting Irish were slight underdogs (1.5 points) versus Penn State and favored by 1.5 points over Georgia. If they win tonight’s CFP final, they’ll have captured their first title in 36 years (1988).

Would Marcus Freeman really go to the NFL?

Freeman is not currently favored to land any of the remaining available NFL head coaching jobs. The only gig he was reportedly in the running for was the Chicago Bears’ opening. With the Bears officially hiring former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their head coach today, Freeman is no longer expected to make the NFL leap.

For what it’s worth, Freeman dismissed rumors of supposed interest in the NFL on Saturday.

“To hear that the Bears have interest is humbling. But, it’s also a reminder that with team success comes individual success. So, I have put zero thought into coaching in the NFL. All my attention has just been on getting this team prepared for the opportunity we have in front of us…probably not the answer you’re looking for.”

Barring a surprise, the timing doesn’t seem to be right for Freeman to join the NFL ranks. However, he obviously won’t be eliminated from any future openings for lacking interest at this moment. Irvin is counting on him having a change of heart some time down the line.