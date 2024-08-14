Heidi Garner Once Stepped Into Patrick Mahomes’ Shoes But Couldn’t Keep up With His Diet

Time and again, Patrick Mahomes has jokingly been referred to as having a “dad bod” despite his athleticism. But that dad bod is not exactly easy to maintain either, as comedian and SNL cast member Heidi Garner once revealed how much the QB eats in order to keep himself well-fueled.

When the comedian decided to take on the challenge of living a day in Mahomes’ shoes for the Chiefs, she probably did not expect the eating to be the most difficult part. She fully immersed herself in his routine from intense workouts to taking an actual snap but couldn’t keep up with the copious amount of protein the QB has to consume in a day.

As she appeared on Julian Edeleman’s ‘Games With Names’ podcast, she revealed,

“Mahomes eats a lot in a day…His breakfast was like 12 eggs and sausage and a muscle protein max shake…I mean, it was an incredible amount of food.”

As per the famous comedian, throughout the day, Mahomes opts for meals that are rich in protein and calories. For example, during lunch, he eats steak, fish, and chicken. This trio of protein sources is repeated at dinner to support the Super Bowl LVIII winner’s training regimen.

The superstar himself has openly shared his preferences for high protein and calorie intake to be best during his on-field performance.

Mahomes’ diet and fitness routine

Mahomes follows a diet customized to meet his high-performance requirements while also allowing for some occasional treats.

He sticks to a diet with high amounts of protein and has four to five meals each day. For lunch, the QB opts for dishes like salmon or grilled chicken paired with vegetables. When it comes to dinner Mahomes prefers meals containing both proteins and carbohydrates such as sweet potatoes.

Nutrition is important for the QB to maintain physical shape but at the same time, he doesn’t shy away from enjoying goodies like ketchup, chips, and his favorite fast food items.

Staying properly hydrated is also key for Mahomes; he drinks beverages like Gatorade, Powerade, and Essentia Water while also using pickle juice as a measure against muscle cramps. Mahomes controls weight gain by balancing healthy eating habits with occasional treats.