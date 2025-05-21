mobile app bar

NFL Fans Expect Tom Brady to Unretire and Patrick Mahomes to Team With Travis Hunter for 2028 LA Olympics Flag Football Team

Robert Gullo
Published

Tom Brady

Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025. Image Credit: © Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big news emerged from the football world Tuesday night as NFL owners announced they have voted to allow players to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics. At the Spring League Meeting, NFL owners unanimously agreed to permit players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics. Each team will be allowed to send a maximum of one player.

In October 2023, the International Olympic Committee voted to include flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics for the first time. Shortly after, the NFL announced plans to collaborate with the NFLPA to enable current and former players to take part. Now, that plan received official approval.

After hearing the news, fans quickly predicted that NFL players will dominate the competition. Some even suggested that Tom Brady should come out of retirement to join Team USA and add another championship to his resume.

Other fans highlighted the exciting possibilities for the team, imagining quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing touchdown passes to wide receiver Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars. With so much talent on the roster, fans have already begun debating who will start at key positions, including a quarterback battle between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Here’s how fans reacted: 

Many NFL players, including Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and several others, have expressed interest in representing Team USA. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who attended Tuesday’s announcement, shared that winning an Olympic gold medal has always been a dream of his life.

As mentioned earlier, the rules allow each NFL team to contribute only one player to the Olympic roster. This means teams will face tough decisions about whether to send a quarterback, wide receiver, defensive player, or another position.

Despite this limitation, Team USA is expected to be stacked with talent, including quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen, as well as wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Travis Hunter, and more.

Do you think Team USA will dominate flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics?

About the author

Robert Gullo

Robert Gullo

Rob is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Central Connecticut State University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in sports journalism. Rob has followed football ever since he was old enough to understand the game and is a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. Rob has written over 4,000 NFL articles and has interviewed many athletes in his career such as: Tyreek Hill, Will Levis, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Isiah Pacheco, Caitlin Clark, and many other professional athletes. Outside of The SportsRush, Rob is involved with other sports at the high school and college level, serving as the reporter/editor of the New Britain Herald newspaper in New Britain, Connecticut. Outside of sports, Rob likes to hike, travel, work out, remain active, and hang out with friends.

