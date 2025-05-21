NFL Fans Expect Tom Brady to Unretire and Patrick Mahomes to Team With Travis Hunter for 2028 LA Olympics Flag Football Team

Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025. Image Credit: © Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big news emerged from the football world Tuesday night as NFL owners announced they have voted to allow players to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics. At the Spring League Meeting, NFL owners unanimously agreed to permit players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics. Each team will be allowed to send a maximum of one player.

In October 2023, the International Olympic Committee voted to include flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics for the first time. Shortly after, the NFL announced plans to collaborate with the NFLPA to enable current and former players to take part. Now, that plan received official approval.

After hearing the news, fans quickly predicted that NFL players will dominate the competition. Some even suggested that Tom Brady should come out of retirement to join Team USA and add another championship to his resume.

Other fans highlighted the exciting possibilities for the team, imagining quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing touchdown passes to wide receiver Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars. With so much talent on the roster, fans have already begun debating who will start at key positions, including a quarterback battle between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Here’s how fans reacted:

Make it NCAA-eligible and retired NFL only Tom Brady throwing the entire LSU roster open for Gold — What’s This Now (@X_whatsthisnow) May 20, 2025

Just give America the gold.

Honestly Tom Brady should play in it just to add another championship to his resume — strallweat (@strallweat) May 20, 2025

Can’t wait to see Patrick Mahomes throw a high ball to Travis Hunter who then proceeds to head tap a Brazilian man — Flower (@prettyymariam) May 20, 2025

“HOLY SHIT JOSH ALLEN LATERALS THE BALL TO SAQUON BARKLEY! TOUCHDOWN! TEAM USA IS UP 200-0! — •Picles• (@ScaledAnd1cy) May 20, 2025

No way Allen is getting qb1 over Lamar. Flag football is about quickness, and Allen is anything but quick. — Phillip Dow (@PhillipDow12) May 20, 2025

Many NFL players, including Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and several others, have expressed interest in representing Team USA. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who attended Tuesday’s announcement, shared that winning an Olympic gold medal has always been a dream of his life.

As mentioned earlier, the rules allow each NFL team to contribute only one player to the Olympic roster. This means teams will face tough decisions about whether to send a quarterback, wide receiver, defensive player, or another position.

Despite this limitation, Team USA is expected to be stacked with talent, including quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen, as well as wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Travis Hunter, and more.

Do you think Team USA will dominate flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics?