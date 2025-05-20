mobile app bar

When Tom Brady Shocked the NFL World by Hitting a Moving Golf Cart Target Three Times in a Row“`

Tom Brady

Jun 9, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) participates in mandatory mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In the past few days, every team is working hard at their respective minicamps, and amidst the chaos, an epic Tom Brady video from his Buccaneers days has resurfaced online to much fanfare. It’s a great throwback moment that reminds everyone just how accurate the GOAT was during his playing days.

In the clip posted to X, Brady is seen doing a standard passing drill where he aims at a target on a moving golf cart over the middle of the field. Despite being in his early 40s when the video was taken, TB12 proceeded to nail three passes in a row, all hitting the practice dummy.

The display got a big reaction out of the coaches watching the master at work, which is also when you know something special just happened. Those coaches couldn’t believe Brady hit all three throws on the dummy. Well, that’s what happens when you hang around the GOAT long enough — you witness greatness.

The throwback video has already garnered nearly a million views on X, with many flocking to the comments to share their two cents.

“Honestly, I don’t think the game of football is going to see a talent like Tom Brady that came up off of hard work for a long, long time,” one wrote.

“Not surprised. I saw a clip of Tom throwing a football from a yacht to his youngest son, who was riding a fast-moving jet ski. Dead on the numbers, but it bounced off the kid’s chest,” another penned.

It was a nice comment section, mostly filled with people reminiscing about the good old days. Brady could very well be the best quarterback talent we’ll see for a while.

However, others weren’t even a little bit impressed. 

“That cart is moving slower than WRs do, and is 8x as wide as a WR. I can’t even stop myself from engaging with this slop/bait it’s so bad,” one angrily wrote.

“They make it look harder on camera than it is. Just gotta lead the car,” someone else added.

To those last few haters, we’ve got just one question: Is nothing impressive anymore? Has social media and nonstop video content numbed us to the point where even a display like this from Brady doesn’t get a nod?

Let’s just enjoy the clip for what it is — a really cool moment from the GOAT.

