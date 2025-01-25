“Help Save Tom Brady’s Legacy”: Skip Bayless Requests Josh Allen Ahead of Big Battle Against Patrick Mahomes

If there’s any quarterback in the AFC with an impressive regular season record against Patrick Mahomes, it’s Josh Allen (4-1). However, when it comes to the playoffs, Allen has never had the chance to outclass the Chiefs QB in their three postseason encounters.

As Mahomes and Allen meet again for another QB showdown at Arrowhead this Sunday for the AFC Championship, Skip Bayless had a genuine request. The seasoned analyst urged Allen to prevent Mahomes from securing a three-peat. In doing so, Bayless wants Allen to “help save Tom Brady’s legacy” of seven Super Bowl wins. Skip requested on his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show,

“Hey Josh Allen, I need you, brother. I need you right here, right now, this Sunday at Arrowhead. I need you to help save Tom Brady’s legacy from Patrick Mahomes. This is driving me nuts. You’ve got to help save Tom Brady’s GOAT legacy from Patrick Mahomes.”

With Mahomes already having three championships in the bag and looking poised for a fourth this year, Skip wants Allen to stop that dream run. And, at 29, Mahomes still has at least six years left in his career. His $450M deal with the Chiefs runs through 2031, meaning that over the next seven Super Bowls (including 2025) if he wins four, he will match Tom Brady’s record.

If Mahomes wins seven Super Bowls in 14 years with the Chiefs, it will create a new legacy, as Brady won his seven titles over 22 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers. The difference is that Mahomes could achieve this feat with just one team and seven fewer seasons. However, it won’t be easy, especially with the likes of Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen’s presence in the AFC.

Skip reflected on the Bills’ 30-21 win over the Chiefs in the 2024 regular season, which was one of only two losses the Chiefs suffered ahead of the AFC Championship game.

“Think about this, Josh: You’re 4-1 against Mahomes in the regular season. You beat him this year in Buffalo. You’re 3-0 at Arrowhead in the regular season. You’re only a 1.5-point underdog at Arrowhead. But you’re 0-3 in the playoffs against Patrick Mahomes, and that has to stop right here, right now.”

Despite the Chiefs entering the AFC title game, it’s worth noting that Mahomes isn’t in the MVP conversation this season. He has 3,926 yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a QB rating of 67.6. In comparison, Allen posted 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and an impressive QB rating of 77.3.

Looking at Mahomes’ stats, Skip Bayless claimed Mahomes has been “overrated” over the last two regular seasons, pointing out that he’s thrown 25 interceptions, second only to Baker Mayfield (26).

“Patrick Mahomes has been way overrated the last two regular seasons, by his standards. You know and I know, you had a ten-times better year this season, but over the last two seasons, he’s had two lousy regular seasons. He’s thrown 25 interceptions as Patrick Mahomes in the last two seasons,” he explained.

Furthering his argument, Skip claimed the Chiefs were winning games this season because of their defense. He noted that Pro Football Network ranked their defense second-best in the 2024-25 season, giving credit to Steve Spagnuolo. However, it’s important to note that Mahomes is almost unbeatable (16-3) in the playoffs, having only lost to Tom Brady and Joe Burrow.

Interestingly, Mahomes has a passer rating of 105.6, with 5,312 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in 19 career playoff games. That’s drastically better than his regular season numbers and may explain why he’s so difficult to beat in the postseason.