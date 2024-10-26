“Help Us Trust Your Timing”: Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Pens a Heartfelt Prayer for the Browns QB Days After Horrific Injury

Deshaun Watson finds his back against the wall this season. At first, it was Cleveland’s dearth of wins, as they lost five straight games under his leadership, leaving the team at the bottom of the division. To make matters worse, the quarterback suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the matchup against the Bengals.

Before the injury, Watson had the league’s lowest passer rating, and the Browns’ offense struggled so much under him that they failed to tally 20 points in a game. These types of setbacks would make anyone wish to hang up their cleats. But not Watson or his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, who are remaining hopeful and true to their faith.

Anais took to Instagram and penned down a heartfelt message for her boyfriend. Along with an adorable picture of her and Watson kissing, the music artist affirmed her faith in God while praying for a speedy recovery. “Today, I come bold and full of faith, knowing You are the God of overflow.” wrote Anais.

She also referenced verses from the Bible which read, “Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us.”

Anais further went on to instill hope in her quarterback partner for the future and put her trust in God’s hands.

“Just like Ephesians 3:20 says, You’ve got more lined up for us than we can even dream of. Teach us to chill in the waiting, trusting that You’re working behind the scenes. Pen your eyes to see Your hand in every step. Help us to trust Your timing, knowing You’ve got this. We’re ready for the blessings You’ve designed just for us.”

Jilly Anais posted Instagram story for boyfriend Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/idbfKzi04K — lazy_talker (@lazytalker31) October 26, 2024

It seems that Anais’ prayers are already bearing fruit, with the latest update on Watson’s condition coming as a ray of sunshine.

Deshaun Watson had a successful surgery

The latest news about the Browns quarterback’s Achilles injury brings optimism to the team, as he underwent successful surgery on Friday. Watson is expected to make a complete recovery, though it might take up to 9 months for him to return to the field.

According to reports, the operation was conducted by foot and ankle specialist, Dr. Bob Anderson, based in Charlotte, as confirmed in the official team statement.

Watson was under fire for his poor performance this season, having amassed 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and 137 of 216 completed passes. These stats paint a bad picture, considering the quarterback’s lavish $230 million contract with full guarantees.

For the time being, Jameis Winston will take over as the QB1 in their Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.