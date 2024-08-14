“He’s a Bad Influence”: Patrick Mahomes Wants to “Stay Away” From Travis Kelce in Golf Games

Patrick Mahomes II, Travis Kelce and Josh Allen talk during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s shared passion for golf has become a well-known aspect of their off-field camaraderie. The Chiefs stars are frequent fixtures at celebrity golf tournaments, with the American Century Championship being a particular favorite.

his year, however, Mahomes opted to sit out the event at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, as he wanted to hone his skills and return next year with a “vengeance.”

In an interview with SiriusXM, Mahomes playfully suggested that while he will be playing at the next Championship, he will be keeping his distance from Travis:

“He gets me off my game. He is just a bad influence. Like by day three, I’m just like, ‘I can’t be with him for more than two days.’”

Despite these lighthearted jabs by Mahomes, the duo’s friendship remains strong. They were also spotted enjoying rounds of golf together in London earlier in July, celebrating Independence Day across the Atlantic Ocean.

The conversation then shifted to Mahomes’ golf practice regimen, and the hosts were eager to know if there was any unfair advantage of having his own little golf setup in the backyard.

Mahomes’s short game has gotten better

As the Chiefs fans would know, Patrick Mahomes’ dedication to golf extends beyond the public courses. Last year, he constructed a 130-yard par-3 golf hole in his Cass County, Missouri backyard. It just shows his passion for the sport and provides a convenient practice spot for him while having fun with his family.

In his interview, Mahomes shared that while the backyard hole has improved his short game, he’s yet to sink a hole-in-one,

“Well, it’s 130 yards, but I’ve gotten close. I’ve hit a minimum of 1000 golf balls and I’ve been really close but never got one in.”

With so many shots, one might wonder who gets those balls back. Mahomes, however, has found a clever solution. He’s “gotten smart as a dad,” turning cleanup into a competition for his kids, Sterling and Bronze, to see who can collect the most balls.

When asked about his children’s interest in golf, Mahomes revealed that both kids are already swinging clubs. He jokingly mentioned threatening his wife Brittany that he’d take the kids golfing, to which she responds with an enthusiastic, “Please do!”

Fans will be hoping to spot the Chiefs QB at the next America Century Championship and see that short-game improvement for themselves. However, whether he truly maintains a distance from his best buddy remains to be seen.