Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate 4th of July in London with Golf Game

During Independence Day celebrations, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were not in the United States. Instead, they played a round of golf in London, as shared by the popular gossip account deuxmoi on X/Twitter.

The photos revealed that Kelce wore a University of Cincinnati baseball cap, a tribute to his alma mater. Meanwhile, Mahomes wore Adidas gear, including a cap bearing his branding logo.

Travis was already on the continent supporting Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. He even debuted as a performer on his girlfriend’s June 23 show at Wembley Stadium. The All-Pro tight end remained in Europe as the tour will move to Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, and Gelsenkirchen before the Kansas City Chiefs training camp starts.

Away from the football field, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce channel their competitive drive through golf, as they did on July 4 while being over 4,300 miles away from Kansas City. They are not new to the sport, as proven by their victory over Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the June 2023 edition of ‘The Match’ exhibition golf challenge.

That said, more people are taking notice of Mahomes and Kelce’s golf game, including 2024 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. The two-time major tournament winner invited the Chiefs All-Pro duo to a round of golf after Mahomes commented on DeChambeau’s bunker save that helped secure the title over Rory McIlroy.

Mahomes shared during his appearance on actor/comedian Rob Riggle’s podcast that he and his family will vacation through Europe before training camp starts. Mahomes also witnessed the thrilling Carlos Alcaraz-Frances Tiafoe match at this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

Patrick Mahomes Graces Wimbledon with Wife Brittany

As Brittany Mahomes shared on Instagram, their family went to Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland before the London stop of their European vacation. In addition to attending country music singer Morgan Wallen’s concert in London, the couple was among the spectators who witnessed the thrilling five-setter between the defending Wimbledon men’s singles champion from Spain and the American sensation.

After the nearly four-hour match, in which Alcaraz dug deep in the fourth set to force a deciding set and edge Tiafoe, Patrick Mahomes appreciated the two tennis stars for putting on a great show.

Mahomes admitted to Riggle that they planned to visit Europe before the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-time Super Bowl champion and his family finally had a chance to make that trip.

While his European itinerary remains a secret, Mahomes has two more weeks of free time before veterans like him and Travis Kelce report to the Chiefs training camp on July 20 at the Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. It will be a training camp like no other because the Chiefs aim for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title.

But in addition to watching Wimbledon matches and country music concerts, they’ve spent time on the beaches of Portugal and Spain. The Mahomes family also visited St. Moritz, a luxury alpine resort town in the Swiss Alps.