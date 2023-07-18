“He’s Declined a Little”: Aaron Rodgers Draws Criticism from AFC Scout Who Barely Considers Him a Top 10 QB

The trade of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets undoubtedly shook up the NFL offseason and made headlines across the league. While the move generated excitement among Jets fans, it also raised eyebrows due to Aaron’s somewhat lackluster performance last season. Recently, an AFC Scout didn’t hold back in stating that the 39-year-old quarterback has experienced a slight decline.

Advertisement

Following a less productive 2023 season with the Green Bay Packers and witnessing Patrick Mahomes shine as the MVP, Aaron took matters into his own hands. He decided to join the Jets. This led him to take his best weapons to the Jets for a rebuild that no one ever expected, but it did come with its own fair share of criticism.

Aaron Rodgers Faces Challenges in AFC

Critics have recently expressed their perspectives on the performance of Aaron Rodgers. “I think everyone is afraid to say he’s declined a little,” an AFC scout said, as reported by ESPN‘s senior reporter Jeremy Fowler. “He’s still a great thrower and sees it really well, but he’s more like [ranked] eight to 12 for me,” the scout added.

Advertisement

Pointing to Rodgers’ dip in stats last season, critics are skeptical of the investment that the Jets have made in the veteran. As per ESPN, Aaron Rodgers posted lower numbers in yards(3695 yds), touchdowns (26), and interceptions(12) last year, compared to his impressive two-year stretch that earned him two MVP titles before that.

However, some analysts give him the benefit of the doubt, citing examples of other quarterbacks, like Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford, who experienced career resurgences after changing teams.

A Lot of People Still Have Faith in Aaron Rodgers

While analysts and experts have their doubts about Rodgers in the upcoming season, some of them are also of the view that Rodgers still has it in him. They believe that the veteran QB can and will contribute hugely to the Jets’ success. “I’m so glad to have him out of the division,” an NFC North coach told ESPN. “He’s still one of the quarterbacks that you hate to face.”

The success of Rodgers with the Jets will heavily rely on the team’s ability to protect him. “If you watch his tape, he still makes some beautiful throws,” an AFC executive recently stated. Analysis shows that when under pressure, Rodgers’ performance declines to some extent, ranking 21st in QBR in such situations. However, when he has a comfortable pocket, he excels, ranking second in QBR.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/knk4jack/status/1650915374710374401?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

As Aaron Rodgers begins his journey in the AFC, he faces both skepticism and anticipation. It remains to be seen how he will adapt to the challenges and competition in the conference.