“He’s Gonna Make At Least $7 Million”: Shannon Sharpe Decodes Liam Coen Choosing Jaguars Over Buccaneers

Did Liam Coen pick prestige over money? Despite receiving an offer from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the NFL, Coen accepted an offer from the Jacksonville Jaguars to become the franchise’s next head coach.

Coen’s hiring process is perhaps the most convoluted one in recent history, as it involved everything from secret meetings to broken promises. However, it may ultimately lead to a higher payday for Coen, at least according to NFL Hall of Famer, Shannon Sharpe.

On the latest installment of the Nightcap podcast, Sharpe, alongside former Cincinnati Bengal WR, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, assessed the motivations behind Coen’s decision to renege on his initial deal with Tampa Bay.

“He’s going to make at least $7 million with the Jags, the highest-paid coordinator is probably making $3 million,” Sharpe explained to his co-host.

However, he did note that there would be extra responsibilities that would come along with that pay increase.

“You’re not responsible for one side of the ball, you’re responsible for the whole ball. Offense, defense, special teams, when we’re gonna practice, what time we’re gonna meet… all that goes on the head coaches.”

Upon congratulating Coen on his new position, he also added “I hate it for Baker [Mayfield]” as he believes that much of the Buccaneers QB’s recent success was to be attributed to Coen.

In Coen’s lone year in Tampa, Mayfield posted career highs in passing attempts, completions, completion percentage, yards, and touchdowns.

“I hate this for Baker but I am excited for someone to get an opportunity to be a head coach… because the last two years he[Coen] has done a great job as an OC,” Sharpe concluded.

Chad Johnson, on the other hand, expressed optimism for Trevor Lawrence and the Jags

“If he can do what he did for Baker, imagine what he can do for Trevor Lawrence. If Baker Mayfield had Mike Evans, now young bull [Brian Thomas Jr.] is a stud over there in Jacksonville… He’s in the Pro Bowl for a reason!”

Pointing out that the Jaguars may have an equally talented receiving group that features Brian Thomas Jr., the former WR believes that Coen can “…create that same magic” in Jacksonville between Lawrence and Thomas Jr, that he did in Tampa Bay.

The Jaguars currently hold the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and rank 17th in terms of available cap space this offseason. Suffice it to say, that both optimism and options are abundant down in Jacksonville, Florida at the moment.

While it remains to be seen what the end result of this rebuild will yield for the franchise, fans should be more than excited about their team’s future.