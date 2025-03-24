“He’s Got $123M Guaranteed”: Shannon Sharpe Has ‘No Problem’ With Myles Garrett’s Change of Heart With Cleveland

After all the posturing about winning a Super Bowl and not just aiming for a Hall of Fame career, Myles Garrett made a surprising U-turn on his trade request from the Browns. Instead, he signed a massive $160 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid pass rusher in the league.

The deal guarantees him $123 million with a base salary of $40 million. All the bold statements and media appearances now seem hollow in the face of that payday. However, Shannon Sharpe has no issue with Garrett’s change of heart.

On a recent episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discussed Myles Garrett’s sudden change of heart about winning after the Browns offered him a $160 million extension. Right from the start, Sharpe made it clear he didn’t blame Garrett for changing his stance — in his view, that kind of money is reason enough.

However, Sharpe also pointed out that while Garrett’s bank account has more zeroes, his professional situation in Cleveland remains the same – preparing for a season without a reliable quarterback and slim chances of winning.

Sharpe suggested that instead of being upfront about wanting more money, Garrett created a narrative to avoid appearing greedy or lacking ambition. According to the Hall of Famer, all the talk about winning was just noise — it was always about securing guaranteed money and the personal milestone of becoming the league’s highest-paid defender.

“He lied. I got no problem with that. I have no problem with him getting that kind of money. But how are you going to win now when you have no QB? You are in the same position. The only difference Myles Garrett is in now is that he got a $123 million guaranteed. That is the only thing that changed. I really have no problem with that,” Sharpe said.

Well, anyone will change their mind if they get a contract that the Brown just gave Myles. He signed a four-year $160 million, with $123 million in guaranteed money. The deal gives him $21.5 million on signing as a bonus. For the next five years, he has $ million workout bonus and $ million roster bonus every year.

He will get $29.2 million as an option bonus in 2026, $39.3 million in 2027, and $21.4 million in 2028. His base salary in 2029 and 2030 will be $38 million and $38 million respectively. Garrett was due to make $44.795 million over the final two years of his prior contract. The new, six-year deal pays out $204.795 million.

However, Ocho had a different belief regarding Myles’s situation. He doesn’t believe that the Browns were ever going to trade their star player. Therefore, the owner refused to talk to him. He pointed out that this made things harder for the 2023 DPOY. They knew how to get to him and make him stay. They knew from the get-go it was going to take significant money for him to stay and agreed to pay him.

“Him wanting a trade and saying I don’t want to be here, they weren’t letting him go anywhere. They weren’t letting him go. So you are stuck between the rock and the hard place because we not trading you,” Johnson said.

So, what explanation did Garrett offer about him staying in Cleveland until he was 34-35?

Garrett explained his reason for staying with the Browns

Garrett explained that his initial frustration had been building up, and he needed to release it. The situation required some tough questions and honest conversations — and thankfully, those finally happened. Garrett revealed that his change of heart came after a productive discussion with Andrew Berry, the Browns’ GM.

Berry outlined his vision for the team’s offense, explaining the plan to bring in the best personnel, including a reliable quarterback who could give them the best shot at winning. Garrett felt heard, believing his trade request was a necessary wake-up call that pushed the organization to address his concerns. With that clarity, all parties can now move forward together.

Now, Garrett is fully committed to helping the team get back on track. He’s actively involved in mentoring young players and giving his input on crucial decisions, like selecting a new quarterback.

“Just leaning on AB and his expertise and knowing he has a plan on what this team and offense will look like going forward. I wanted to make my voice heard all loud and clear. Fortunately enough it was. Just like in a family, you fight and go through things to build through adversity. We will get through this and come out of other side.”

With Deshaun Watson potentially out for the season, the Browns invited veteran free agent Russell Wilson for a visit. Garrett was present during Wilson’s visit, taking the opportunity to have a conversation and try to persuade the veteran QB to join the team.

Winning isn’t for everyone, and that’s okay. Garrett may have a competitive, winner’s mentality, but football is ultimately a team sport — and not everyone is in a position to win. Garrett had a chance to change his circumstances, but he opted for the easier, less pressured path. Still, he’s on track to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and sometimes that has to be enough.