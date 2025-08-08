“He’s in that Jimmy Garoppolo World”: Analyst Highlights Anthony Richardson’s Injury History After Preseason Blow

The quarterback competition in Indianapolis between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones was wide open, at least on paper. The Colts never officially named a starter on the depth chart, but it was obvious the franchise favored Richardson, their highly drafted Gators alum, over the veteran quarterback they signed in the offseason. All Richardson had to do was show up in the preseason, deliver a solid performance, and, most importantly, avoid another injury.

The bar in Indianapolis was low. And yet, after just a few snaps against the Ravens, disaster struck.

On only his second preseason drive, Richardson took a sack and went down hard. Replays showed him clutching his finger, and initial tests suggested a possible fracture. For a player already battling the perception that he can’t stay healthy, this was the worst possible news for both him and a franchise that has been desperate to see a return on its investment.

This marks Richardson’s third injury in three seasons, and he has yet to complete a full campaign in the NFL. His availability and his ability to develop into a true franchise quarterback are both very much in question. Even when he has been on the field, he has yet to prove he can consistently take command of an offense at the pro level.

Steve Palazzolo compared his trajectory to that of Jimmy Garoppolo, the former Patriots and 49ers quarterback whose career has been defined as much by injuries as by his occasional flashes of brilliance.

” Part of the problem with Richardson and why they went in and brought in competition and brought in Daniel Jones is not just that Richardson hasn’t played particularly well or hasn’t become the player that they thought he would be. It’s that they can’t rely on him to stay healthy either. Like he’s in that Jimmy Garoppolo world where even just looking at his injury history you would be questioning whether you can rely on him as being a starter going forward.”

Garoppolo’s injury history is quite extensive: a torn left ACL in 2016, two high right ankle sprains in 2020, a calf injury, a torn UCL in his right thumb, a thumb fracture, a broken foot, a season-ending pedal fracture in 2021, a concussion, and a lower back lumbar sprain.

Anthony Richardson’s own injury log is already alarmingly long, dating back to his college days. In 2021 alone, he suffered a thigh/hamstring strain, a concussion, and a knee meniscus tear. In 2023, he suffered another concussion and an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. In 2024, an inguinal hip sprain, a lower lumbar back pull, and another sprain. Earlier this year, he injured his throwing shoulder during OTAs.

There are also questions about his attitude and work ethic, exiting the game last season with exhaustion.

Now, he may be dealing with a dislocated finger, an injury that can take weeks to months to fully heal. In some cases, regaining full strength and range of motion can take up to six months. There’s still a chance he didn’t dislocate it, which would shorten his recovery, but until the diagnosis is clear, the Colts will have to lean on Daniel Jones.

And if Jones plays well in Richardson’s absence, the QB1 job might be his for the rest of the season.