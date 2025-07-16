Dallas Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Needs Just $156K More to Break Peyton Manning’s All-Time Record

Ever since Jerry Jones first offered Dak Prescott a benchmark contract extension in 2024, eight different signal callers have managed to sign a more lucrative deal. Nevertheless, the premier passer of “America’s team” has been averaging a yearly salary of $60,000,000, easily the highest of any quarterback in the NFL even today.

The four-year deal has been a point of contention for both fans and pundits alike, but it’s also put Prescott within striking distance of Peyton Manning’s personal record for career earnings. The 31-year-old veteran is already the 11th highest earner in NFL history, having netted $248,576,645 in contracts throughout his nine years in the league.

And while that may be all good and well, he will still need at least one more paycheck to surpass the two-time Super Bowl champion. Manning still guards the top-10 rankings with a career earnings total of $248,732,000, meaning that Prescott still needs to collect roughly $156,000 before he can officially claim that he’s made more money.

Ironically enough, however, Manning’s renowned brother, Eli, slots just ahead of both of them with a personal total of $252,280,004. Seeing as Prescott figures to make more than $3,703,359 before retiring on account of Jerry Jones being the owner of his team, it’s all but inevitable that he will surpass both of the Manning’s to become the ninth most-paid quarterback in NFL history.

Despite a painful lack of NFC Championship appearances that are a direct result of a career playoff record of 2-5, the Cowboys have been very good to Prescott, so even if his next and potentially final contract doesn’t happen to be with Dallas, he’ll still be primed to ride off into the sunset as one of the most-expensive quarterbacks to ever come through the league.

Of course, Prescott’s status as an aging veteran, in addition to his lack of postseason wins, will ultimately hinder the figures associated with his next deal. Unless he’s able to start delivering when it matters most, it’s unlikely that he’ll be able to surpass the likes of Aaron Rodgers to become the highest paid player in NFL history.

The former Green Bay Packer managed to secure more than $380,650,000 throughout his storied 20-year career. Trailing just behind him is the current face of the Los Angeles Rams and one-time Super Bowl winner, Matthew Stafford.

Despite having a reputation for taking team-friendly pay cuts throughout his 20-year stint with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady ranks as the third highest paid player in NFL history. From there, Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan, the only other players to earn more than $300,000,000 throughout their careers, help to round out the top five.

With a list that includes the likes of Rodgers, Brady, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning, Prescott certainly stands out as the least decorated quarterback of the bunch, but that talking point is likely reserved to fans and analysts alike. As far as Prescott himself is concerned, he’s laughing his way to the bank with Jerry’s money.