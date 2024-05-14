NFL Insider Adam Schefter Provides Crucial Update On Rashee Rice’s Potential ‘Multi-Game Suspension’

In February, Rashee Rice’s career was on an upward trajectory after his standout role in the Chiefs Super Bowl win. However, the talented WR faced multiple setbacks in the upcoming months – following his car crash and alleged assault in May.

These setbacks turned out to be quite troublesome as Rice was crucial to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl plans. Hence, even though the front office did the needful by adding Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy to the squad, Rashee Rice’s ability to pick holes in the defense and accuracy are qualities the Chiefs could miss this season.

NFL insider Adam Schefter recently provided a crucial update on Rashee’s availability. Schefter, who followed up on the incident, confirmed Rice is unlikely to be a part of the season opener against the Ravens. He spoke about the multi-game suspension, and how the NFL’s personal conduct policy is a setback for the young gun during the NFL on ESPN Show, saying,

“It certainly sounds like the Chiefs are bracing for a multi-game suspension for Rashee Rice. And it doesn’t look like he is going to be a part of that start of the season. That opening night game against the Baltimore Ravens. The personal conduct policy mandates certain discipline in place, no matter what. And the facts right now are such that they are against Rashee Rice. And we will see what the investigation turns up. But there are concerns within the organization.”

According to Schefter, it is high time the Chiefs prepare with a pre-emptive mindset that they will play without Rice since he is dealing with three issues, and each problem has a timeline for closure.

Here is How The Chiefs Can Fill The Rashee Rice Void

Even though Rashee Rice’s unavailability is a hitch, the Chiefs can look to address it with a careful strategy. Their offense is well-balanced with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading the way. In addition, they can deploy Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy, to complement the running game.

Although the WR duo is making their Chiefs debut this season, it needs to be noted that their speed has impressed fans and experts. This could prove to be the difference-maker against the Ravens, who don’t have Odell Beckham Jr. in their team. Furthermore, the Chiefs could benefit from adding an extra TE, to implement a two TE, two WR plan.

In the meantime, Rashee Rice has requested the court for a speedy resolution. Still, it remains to be seen whether the jury will favor the Chiefs star, because of his NFL season.