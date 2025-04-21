“I’ve to Run Down & Tell Him to Stop”: Lane Kiffin Highlights Jaxson Dart’s Incredible Competitive Spirit & Leadership Qualities

Jaxson Dart has steadily progressed throughout his college career, evolving into one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Since transferring from USC, he has grown tremendously under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, where he immediately earned the starting role and held it through his final season.

Over three years with the Rebels, Dart started 38 games, throwing for over 10,000 yards, 72 touchdowns, and just 22 interceptions. On the ground, he added another 1,500 yards and 14 rushing scores, proving himself as a legitimate dual-threat quarterback. In total, he appeared in 45 college games—primarily in the ultra-competitive SEC—and capped off his collegiate career with a 4,000-yard passing season. Impressively, he’s accomplished all this before turning 22.

Still, despite his experience and production, some scouts view Dart as a developmental QB. Questions remain about his arm strength, deep-ball accuracy, and his ability to make anticipatory throws against zone coverage. He also needs to improve his post-snap processing. For those reasons, analysts currently project him to go in the second round—but his stock is on the rise, and late first-round buzz is beginning to build.

What analysts may miss, however, are the intangibles that Lane Kiffin consistently highlights. According to the Ole Miss head coach, Dart possesses all the leadership traits needed to be a franchise quarterback.

“This guy is just unique. He takes defensive players to dinner and just wants to get to know you. He’s a phenomenal leader. Not a bunch of rah-rah because he’s going to get to know you. And he’s a great player on top of that and a phenomenal competitor. A week before, he’s running one-on-ones out here as a receiver before Pro Day. Like I had to run down to tell him to stop it. These idiots jumping up and down trying to catch fades because someone in the weight room called him out”

However, given the uncertainty around his draft position, Jaxson might be staying home for the draft.

Like Shedeur Sanders, the Ole Miss QB has planned to sit out the NFL draft and won’t be traveling to Green Bay when the draft begins on the 24th of April. But unlike the Colorado QB, who is likely to go in the 1st round, Dart’s position is up in the air. Although he did get an invite as a possible top 32 prospect, the lack of demand for QBs and poor draft class means the teams are likely to draft him in the 2nd round.

Scouts and analysts don’t see him as the first first-round prospect. However, only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are expected to go ahead of him in the first round. Many see the Miami QB as the 1st overall pick, while Sanders’ draft position is also still up in the air, though he is unlikely to slip out of the 1st round.

So, which teams would likely go for Dart? Well, the Steelers need a QB desperately.

Pittsburgh needs a franchise QB for the future

The Steelers brought back career backup Mason Rudolph and signed another career backup, Skylar Thompson. This is not a QB room that anyone trusts to make the playoffs. They are actively trying to sign Aaron Rodgers after letting veteran Russell Wilson go and failing to sign Justin Fields. Even if they do manage to sign A-Rod, they need someone for the future.

They thought Kenny Pickett was their franchise QB after Ben Roethlisberger, but that didn’t work out. Holding the 21st overall pick in the draft, Pittsburgh could opt for Jaxson Dart rather than investing in defense or O-Line.

Dart can run a whole offense around him and give something more. The Ole Miss QB knows how to keep the ball moving and the drive going. He can work as a pocket passer and run with the ball if the situation demands. He needs a season or two under a veteran QB to develop. So if the Steelers manage to sign Rodgers, it would be great for him.

The Rams could develop Dart for the future

Sean McVay needs to start planning now and draft a quarterback for the future. However, they are unlikely to spend their 1st round pick on the position when they need a receiver, CB, O-Linemen, LB, etc.

Matthew Stafford might be staying for two more years, but he will be 39 by then. It’s time to draft his eventual successor, and Jaxson Dart could be the perfect fit. Learning from a Super Bowl-winning veteran like Stafford presents a valuable opportunity, allowing him to develop over the next two seasons before taking the reins.

They can invest a 2nd round pick in Ole Miss QB. But for that, they need to trade up and give up a few picks because they currently don’t have a 2nd round pick. The Rams can also take him in the 1st round with the 26th overall pick, even though he is lower on most draft boards. McVay is well-positioned to develop Dart’s potential and can employ the right scheme to get the best out of him.

The Giants could take him if they pass on Shedeur

The Giants have several glaring holes on their roster, which means that whoever they select with the No. 3 overall pick will almost certainly make an immediate impact. While Shedeur Sanders is an enticing option, the team has already signed two veteran quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. That gives them the flexibility to pass on a first-round QB—for now.

Instead, Big Blue could use their top pick on a dynamic playmaker like Travis Hunter or a defensive force like Abdul Carter. They also have pressing needs at guard and defensive tackle, though those positions can be addressed in the later rounds.

That brings us to their 34th overall pick—an ideal spot to take a chance on someone like Jaxson Dart. The last Ole Miss quarterback the Giants drafted, Eli Manning, turned out to be a franchise legend. Dart wouldn’t have to start right away; instead, he could develop behind two experienced veterans in New York while learning the nuances of the pro game.

If the Giants are looking to build for the future without rushing a young QB into the spotlight, Dart could be a smart investment.

The Browns also need a QB for the future

The Browns made some notable moves this offseason, bringing back Joe Flacco and adding Kenny Pickett to the mix. With Deshaun Watson still dealing with injuries and expected to spend significant time on the sidelines next season, it’s clear that Cleveland needs to start thinking about the future at quarterback. It may finally be time to move on from Watson.

While they hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and could use it to select Shedeur Sanders, they might be better off going in a different direction—perhaps targeting a dynamic player like Travis Hunter or Caleb Downs, or even trading back to draft someone like Ashton Jeanty, especially considering they haven’t re-signed Nick Chubb.

That’s where the 33rd overall pick becomes crucial. If Jaxson Dart is still on the board at that spot, the Browns should seriously consider taking him. Dart offers intriguing upside, and with Flacco in the building, he’d have the perfect veteran mentor to help ease his transition into the NFL.

Cleveland seems to recognize Dart’s potential, as he was one of their top-30 visits during the pre-draft process. If he falls to them in the second round, it could be a steal.

Other teams that spent time with the Ole Miss Alum were the Saints and Raiders. Both of these teams need a QB for the future and are well-positioned in the 2nd round to get him.

While the numbers and tape tell part of the story, it’s Jaxson’s character, toughness, and work ethic that could ultimately separate him in the eyes of NFL front offices.