“He’s Just Not Normal”: Josh Allen’s Amusing Description of Keon Coleman Gets Fans Cracked Up

Feb 1, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Keon Coleman is one of those players who you just can’t help but notice, and not just because of his talent on the field. With his unapologetically authentic nature, he’s quickly made a name for himself with the Buffalo Bills within a matter of months. And even superstar quarterback Josh Allen has taken note of Coleman’s distinct character, finding it refreshingly amusing.

Advertisement

Since being picked 33rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Coleman has shown he’s not just an average rookie. His humor has made him a fan favorite, but more than that, he’s become someone who certainly has his quarterback’s attention. After a recent training camp practice, Josh Allen shared an anecdote that perfectly captures Coleman’s charm:

“He’s just not normal, and I mean that in the best way,” Allen said with a laugh. “He does things his way, and he’s always him. He’s very authentic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills)

Allen recalled inviting Coleman over for dinner, where a chef prepared fish. Coleman, true to himself, reacted with, “What the heck is this? I’m not eating this.” And he didn’t.

Allen finds Coleman’s country demeanor relatable, admiring his commitment to doing things his way. Not to say, Coleman’s work ethic, in particular his blocks and plays during camp have also earned the admiration of Allen. The duo is already so close that they’re even discussing going golfing together. Though, those plans aren’t materializing anytime soon.

Allen’s ‘golfing’ concerns with his rookie WR

Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has already made a splash but there’s one area where he’s not quite in sync with his quarterback —golfing. While many expected Coleman to be hitting the links with Allen, a known golf enthusiast, the two have yet to play a round together, and Coleman’s reasoning is as hilarious as it is relatable.

Coleman, during an interview with CBS Sports NFL analyst Bryant McFadden, shared his reluctance to hit the golf course with Allen. “He’s a legit golfer,” Coleman admitted, adding with a laugh, “I’m like, yeah, I ain’t golfing with you.”

Allen, on the other hand, had his own amusing concern about golfing with Coleman. In a post-practice interview, Allen shared,

“The only problem is I don’t know if he’s gonna put on a collared shirt. You know he likes to be shirtless.”

Josh Allen is down to golf with Keon Coleman… he just has one potential concern @EvanWashburn | @JoshAllenQB | @keoncoleman6 pic.twitter.com/aLuyRQPXbg — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) July 26, 2024

While golf might not be their shared passion, Allen and Coleman certainly paint a better picture for the upcoming season. With Coleman’s unique personality and Allen’s leadership, the Bills might be able to entertain a whole lot more than expected.