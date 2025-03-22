“He’s Not a Robot”: Shannon Sharpe Backs Shedeur Sanders to Brush Aside ‘Smear Campaign’ Ahead of the NFL Draft

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts as he talks to son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after a penalty against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Whether it is earned or not, exuding confidence is certain to draw criticism. From flashing designer jewelry on the sidelines to forgoing the 2025 NFL Combine, a lot has been made of Shedeur Sanders’ decisions throughout his journey to the NFL. Thankfully though, he’s got quite a few important people in his corner.

Advertisement

After addressing critics during his outing at the Big 12 Pro Day, the 2024 Golden Arm winner now finds himself contending with what NFL hall of famer, Shannon Sharpe, has deemed to be a “smear campaign.” On the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast, Sharpe felt the need to come to the defense of the 23-year-old prospect.

Sharpe went off on the media and the negative coverage as he tried to remind fans and analysts to be more careful in their criticisms of young athletes.

“I’m glad that he’s doing a great job… He sees these things, he’s on social media, he hears these things. He’s not a robot, he has feelings, he has emotions… You hear all of the negativity that they are saying. It doesn’t make it any easier. Your dad can tell you this and that but it won’t make it any easier. If Shedeur is what we think he is… all of that noise, that’s all it is, just noise.”

Thankfully, Sanders has the experience and teachings of his father, Deion, to fall back on. Considering that the former Atlanta Falcon was often the source of controversy throughout his playing career, he certainly has the perfect mentor to help him handle the negativity.

While Sharpe finds himself concerned about Shedeur’s feelings and general well-being, his co-host Chad Johnson thinks the young Sanders is going to be just fine.

“The fact that he’s already been through it for so long and he has Prime as his father, I don’t think it will… When the media jumps on you and they talk about you, sometimes it gets to certain people, but I think Shedeur is built different… I think he has a great understanding to ignore, to block the noise out.”

Arguably the most scrutinized QB prospect in recent memory, Sanders is still projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Having set the all-time FBS career record for pass completion percentage, he remains the betting favorite to be selected by the New York Giants with the third overall pick.

Ocho requests that the media highlight Sanders’ play rather than personality

Believing that the media has chosen to focus on the watch flashes and confidence of Sanders rather than his on-field performances, Johnson implored the media to make a change in how Sanders is reported on.

“They don’t talk about him winning at Jackson State. They don’t talk about him winning at Colorado, despite the obstacles that he had to overcome… They don’t talk about any of that. We talk about the way an individual carries themself, his swag, the way that he talks, not about being in trouble. Nothing is talking about that, just ridiculous stuff. Oh, he’s showing off his watch. So what?”

Considering that the Sanders name has long been associated with highlight-reel plays and gaudy fashion choices, the brand of Sheduer should come as no surprise to anyone. Simply put, when you’re good at football, you’re allowed to be confident.

Deion may have created the blueprint, but his son is perfecting it. Confidence invites criticism, criticism breeds controversy, controversy incites viewership, and viewership is good for business.

The Sanders understand this, and naturally, use it to their advantage. Considering that their process has now resulted in the family name being called twice on NFL draft night, perhaps it’s best that everyone take a step back and appreciate the product that is on the field rather than complain about what is said off of the field.