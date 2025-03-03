Former NFL CB Eric Green Details How His High School Coach Made Him Quit Baseball

Before Eric Green was a cornerback in the NFL, he was on track to becoming a baseball player. Most professional athletes in North America start out playing multiple sports. It not only expands their options but also helps them develop into well-rounded athletes.

However, reaching an elite level demands countless hours of practice and dedication, which is why most athletes eventually choose to specialize—often in high school or college. Green was no exception, with his first step being giving up baseball. Like many young athletes, the former Cardinals CB played both sports growing up. He began his football career at the age of seven as an offensive lineman.

He soon transitioned to quarterback, a move that helped him gain recognition across Florida. People started cheering for him and referring to him by his full name. The move came at the right time as he struggling as an O-Lineman, having played the position throughout middle school.

Despite his rising football profile, Green’s true passion remained baseball—until his legendary high school coach Al Morrell stepped in. As Green prepared for an upcoming baseball season, Morrell urged him to give it up and focus entirely on football.

Green shared how a respected football coach ultimately convinced him to quit baseball. After some initial hesitation, Green eventually took his coach’s advice. Instead of baseball, Morrell had him run track to improve his speed— a decision that would shape Green’s future in football.

“I had a high school Al Morrell. He would come out and watch our games and that was like a college coach coming to recruit. So once I got to high school, I was a good baseball player. I actually loved baseball more than football. When baseball season came, he said ‘You are running track. I said, no coach, I’m a baseball player. He said no you are not. He made me quit baseball and run track,'” Green revealed on The Built by Becker podcast.

As a sophomore quarterback, he found himself stuck on the bench and realized he needed a position change to get more playing time. Once again, he made the switch—this time from QB to wide receiver—a move that proved to be a perfect fit given his newfound running abilities.

Despite his success at the position, Green didn’t take his college prospects seriously at first. That changed when colleges started showing interest, and a few words of advice from former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin pushed him to start thinking about his future more seriously.

Green would soon commit to Virginia Tech where he yet again would change positions. He would go to play as a CB for the next four years. The Arizona Cardinals drafted him as a CB in the third round of the 2005 draft.

He would play in the NFL for four seasons, making 169 tackles, two interceptions, 32 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles, all for the Cardinals. Eric spent some time on the Dolphins and 49ers practice squad but never played a game. He would retire after playing a season in UFL for Omaha Nighthawks.