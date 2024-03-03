mobile app bar

“Johnny Manziel Now Has Morals & Values?”: Johnny Football’s Bold Step to Get Reggie Bush His Heisman Honor Tickles NFL Fans

Johnny Manziel Quotes What His NIL Value Would Look Like if He Played in This Era of College Football

In the Reggie Bush vs NCAA battle, former college star Johnny Manziel is firmly in the former’s corner. Bush had to return his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an NCAA investigation reportedly found that the former RB received impermissible extra benefits during his college career. And this just doesn’t sit right with Johnny Football, according to whom Bush is synonymous with the Heisman trophy.

So in support of Reggie Bush, Manziel has declared that he will be boycotting the annual ceremony until the former USC star gets his Heisman Trophy back from the NCAA. According to the NCAA, Bush and his family had received unauthorized additional benefits. These included cash, a residence without rent for his parents in the vicinity of San Diego, and travel expenses covered by prospective agents.

Taking up the cause of Bush, who had sued the NCAA for defamation, Manziel stated:

“After careful thought and consideration I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until @ReggieBush gets his trophy back…Doesn’t sit right with my morals and values that he can’t be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy. Do the RIGHT thing @NCAA the ball is in your court.”

 

However, this allusion to his “morals and values” became a focal point for the fans, who flooded the declaration with sarcasm, cheek, and digs at the former Texas A&M quarterback and his “morals,” with one fan outwardly stating ‘Johnny Manziel now has “morals and values” lmfao.’ One fan even went ahead to say that the honor should be taken away from Manziel himself, “The Heisman trophy was supposed to be awarded to an excellent player on and off the field, with integrity and morals. Reggie broke the rules (at that time). Showing no integrity. Idk how you still have your trophy too.”

Fans Rip Johnny Manziel Clamining to Have Morals and Values

It might be understandable why fans would hit where it hurts for Maziel when he brings morals and values into the equation. While Manziel’s college career went relatively smoothly compared to Reggie Bush’s, his NFL initiation was not the prettiest. Under the post about his support for Reggie Bush, NFL fans were left skeptical by his claims of having morals and values, as one fan wrote, “This just in: Johnny Manziel claims to have morals and values,” and another aimed below the belt and said, “Dang, I wonder what they’ll do without a one-hit wonder in attendance?”

Manziel’s erratic behavior early in his early NFL days, from assault charges to his party boy persona, not only distracted him from the game but also essentially killed his chances in the big league. Fort Worth police were investigating Manziel for a possible assault, and the case was sent to a grand jury. While Reggie Bush could at least enjoy an 11-year stint in the NFL, Manziel’s golden era was restricted to his college days.

