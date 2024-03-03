“Johnny Manziel Now Has Morals & Values?”: Johnny Football’s Bold Step to Get Reggie Bush His Heisman Honor Tickles NFL Fans

13 December 2015: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) 11119 in action during a NFL American Football Herren USA game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland, OH. (Photo By Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire) NFL: DEC 13 49ers at Browns PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon164121315104149 EDITORIAL USE ONLY

In the Reggie Bush vs NCAA battle, former college star Johnny Manziel is firmly in the former’s corner. Bush had to return his 2005 Heisman Trophy after an NCAA investigation reportedly found that the former RB received impermissible extra benefits during his college career. And this just doesn’t sit right with Johnny Football, according to whom Bush is synonymous with the Heisman trophy.

Advertisement

So in support of Reggie Bush, Manziel has declared that he will be boycotting the annual ceremony until the former USC star gets his Heisman Trophy back from the NCAA. According to the NCAA, Bush and his family had received unauthorized additional benefits. These included cash, a residence without rent for his parents in the vicinity of San Diego, and travel expenses covered by prospective agents.

Taking up the cause of Bush, who had sued the NCAA for defamation, Manziel stated:

Advertisement

Advertisement