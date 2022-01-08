“Let’s hope and pray Charles Barkley doesn’t pick Georgia to win”: Anthony Edwards and Ernie Johnson beg Chuck to not curse the Bulldogs ahead of National Championship Game

Charles Barkley has made his latest guarantee on ‘Inside the NBA’, and if you’re a Georgia Bulldogs fan, you may want to look away and pray with everything you’ve got.

The latest College Football season is nearing its conclusion with SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia set to face each other in a rematch of the SEC title game.

Both teams are coming in hot, destroying their respective matchups in CFP semifinals. Georgia faced Big 10 champion Michigan and thoroughly outclassed them 34-11.

On the other side of the bracket, Georgia put an end to the Cincinnati Bearcats historic undefeated season, pounding them to the tune of a 27-6 blowout. There’s a lot of anticipation around this game and fans of College Football are hoping the game goes better than the SEC title game.

THE FINISH LINE IS IN SIGHT 🏁 Who will win the natty in Indy? 🏆 Georgia vs. Alabama #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/KgUSnfMuTf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2022

Charles Barkley may have doomed the Bulldogs with his latest ‘guarantee’

If you follow the NBA, then you’ve surely tuned in for Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith’s ‘Inside the NBA’ show. It’s probably one of the most entertaining talk shows across sports, if not the most entertaining show anywhere. The chemistry all three of them share is incredible and really drives the show.

If you’ve been keeping up with the show recently, then you probably know all about Charles Barkley’s ‘guarantees.’ Essentially, Chuck makes a claim about a sporting event (NBA, NFL, golf, anything really) that he believes will come true. More often than not, Barkley is completely wrong about these claims.

In 2020, Barkley hit on only 13.7% of his guarantees and things haven’t really improved in 2021 either.

Chuck is 1-11 on his last 12 guarantees. The only one he got right was the Suns to win the last 2 games vs the Lakers after AD went down.@NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/z7qAekOy89 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 17, 2021

So, ahead of this highly anticipated National Championship game, Georgia fans all over were praying Chuck didn’t pull through with another guarantee. Anthony Edwards, Maria Taylor, and Ernie Johnson all pleaded with the co-host to not say anything about The Bulldogs, but at the end of the day there wasn’t anything they could do.

Georgia already lost the title game 41-24, and now they have to fight Chuck’s guarantee as well. Alabama also comes in as the underdog which historically has worked out extremely well for them. Over 13 seasons, Alabama has been the underdog three times, and they’ve won those games by 19, 28 and 17 points.

Things are not looking good for them right now. The Championship game is all set to played at Indianapolis in Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, January 10th at 8 p.m. EST.

