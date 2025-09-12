“He’s Smacking Linemen On the A*s”: Kelly Stafford Grosses Out On Husband Matthew Licking His Fingers Before Every Snap

Football is a lot of fun to watch and play. But boy, can it get nasty out there on the gridiron. Guys are pushing themselves to their physical limits on every play, and with that comes some pretty gnarly stuff. We’ve seen guys straight up puke on the field, whether pre-play, during the play, or post-play. And puke might not even be the most disgusting thing out there, as Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, recently realized.

Guys are bleeding, guys are peeing, guys are, believe it or not, even pooping. Guys are also spitting on the field quite often. And while it’s usually just to clear the old sinuses, we saw an example of a more aggressive type of spit in Week 1.

Prior to the first play from scrimmage during the 2025 NFL season opener last Thursday, Philadelphia Eagles star DT Jalen Carter spat on Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. He was ejected, and it sparked a conversation between Kelly Stafford and her NFL QB husband, Matthew.

“We talked about the Spit-Gate, the loogie, the illegal loogie, on timeout. And Matthew and I were talking about it, and I was like, ‘It’s just so gross.’ And we talked about that too, and he’s like, ‘No, just take a towel and wipe it off, there’s so many grosser things that happen.’ He’s like, ‘I mean, I like my fingers before every play.'”

While spitting on someone is among the most disrespectful things you can do to another player, it’s not quite as gross as some other bodily fluids you could be dealing with.

There have been a few stories over the years about players having to go No. 2 during warmups or during a game. And unsurprisingly, they almost all come from offensive linemen, the resident nasty guys of any football team. Jason Kelce said that once during pre-warmups, he had to be told by his teammate that he had sh*t his pants. Robbie Tobeck also admitted to pooping in a bucket on the sidelines during a game.

The most worrying thing is that those two guys weren’t just regular linemen. They were centers. And that means their QB was shoving their hands up in that area about 50-60 times that day. And when you think about it like that, the common habit that QBs have of licking their fingers prior to every play becomes much more gruesome.

“And I think a lot of people do it. Ya’ll. Think about that. Think about all the sh*t he has touched. He’s on that ground where people have thrown up, where people have probably shit themselves. He gets up, he’s smacking linemen on the ass, like, ‘Good job.’ And then he’s licking his fingers.”

Despite talking about all that disgusting stuff, Kelly had yet to put it together that after Stafford licks his disgusting fingers dozens of times during a game, she’s the one kissing him and that tongue. The realization was hilarious to see live.

“No wonder he never gets sick! His immune system from doing this for God knows how many years has gotta be insane. I’ve been trying to think of all the other sh*t he could’ve touched. The amount of hands that are on all those water bottles, then he touches the water bottle, then he licks his fingers. I mean, the ball touches the center’s … taint basically every play. And he’s putting those hands on the ball, and then he’s licking his fingers.”

The quarterback’s habit of licking fingers pre-play is common enough. Stafford does it a lot, and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees was famous for it as well. Licking their fingers and then letting them dry quickly gives them a better grip on the ball, which helps them play the quarterback position that much better.

But at what cost?