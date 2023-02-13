Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts an apparent injury after a play in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes is a gritty player, and he will play through a lot, including the current ankle injury he has which is restricting him in Super Bowl 57.

The Chiefs and Eagles are going at it in a battle of the AFC and NFC’s top seeds. The game was set to feature a lot of points, and so far, it hasn’t disappointed.

Entering halftime the Eagles lead 24-14, dominating on offense and taking advantage of an aggressive defense that’s containing Patrick Mahomes so far.

However, if you’ve watched Mahomes play, you know that no lead is too big for him. He’s come back from worse before, and the Chiefs have full trust in him.

However, this time, Mahomes does have a setback. He’s dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the divisional round. He played through it in the Conference Game, but he is clearly in pain, and it isn’t looking great. He reaggravated the injury in this game.

Patrick Mahomes limps off the field after getting tackled. Watch #SuperBowlLVII on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv pic.twitter.com/AoPYVvzIg4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

Who is Patrick Mahomes’ backup?

Given Mahomes’ injury a lot of questions are coming up about who Mahomes’ backup is in the event the quarterback can’t play out the remainder of the game.

In relief of Mahomes’ quarterback Chad Henne would fill in. In the divisional round, he came in to play when Mahomes had to leave the game.

“I don’t know if it’s like riding a bike, but you’re always prepared,” said Henne after the game. “I think with this offense, obviously with all our weapons that we have, and staying prepared each and every moment, I think you just stay ready. And when your number’s called, you just go in there and do what you did in practice and the meeting rooms and you just take it to the game.”

Henne has experience backing up players in the playoffs, filling in for Jay Cutler before too. However, Chiefs will hope Mahomes can make a return and play somehow.

Will Mahomes be back in 3rd quarter after high ankle sprain?

The team hasn’t released an official statement yet about Mahomes’ status for the rest of the game. He was jogging off the field after the first half, so hopefully, things get better and Kansas City have their guy.

Patrick Mahomes jogs off the field and will tend to the ankle injury sustained earlier in the half. The team will give an update on Mahomes’ injury status 🙏pic.twitter.com/AxViGkHFNs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2023

