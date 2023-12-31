Travis Kelce Calls Brother Jason “Sexy Santa” for His Gift to Wife Kylie

The Kelce family has a real talent for sharing fascinating family tales that fans adore. Recently, the whole family gathered on their podcast, “New Heights,” to discuss some joyful moments from this holiday season. But the highlight was when Travis Kelce jokingly referred to his older brother Jason as a “sexy Santa” after Jason’s wife shared details about their Christmas celebration.

The Kelce brothers hosted a family edition of the New Heights podcast, where, along with Kyle Kelce, parents Donna and Ed Kelce were also part of the episode. In a particular segment of the video, Travis asked his sister-in-law, Kylie, if Jason had given her a Christmas gift.

Kylie Kelce, confirming that he did, mentioned that she was even wearing the necklace he gifted her on Christmas from her favorite jewelry store. She pointed out the necklace, which featured a gold chain and a glittering pendant. Travis was quite surprised that his brother had given Kylie more than one gift. Impressed with him, Travis then playfully called Jason a “sexy Santa” for surprising her with many gifts. He said,

“Not only is he ‘Sexy Batman’, he is ‘Sexy Santa’ over there. Alright nah!”

Jason Kelce, who humorously dubbed himself “fat Batman” last year, had another interesting gift in store for his wife, set aside for later. Moreover, Kylie preferred the second gift she got, but sadly, her kids were most certainly terrified of it.

Jason’s Gift to Kylie Turns Terrifying for Their Kids

In the podcast, Kylie mentioned that along with the necklace, Jason surprised her with a Transformer toy — Optimus Prime. This piqued Travis’s curiosity, leading him to eagerly inquire if the toy could transform into both a car and a robot and if it responded to voice commands. Kylie expressed her excitement and revealed that it can indeed turn into a car and respond to voice commands.

Then, Kylie revealed that her daughters weren’t fans of the Optimus Prime toy. She explained that when they switched on the toy; they got very scared, and Kylie and Jason had to turn it off within 30 seconds.

Ever since then, they have kept it in its box, which the kids have been stumbling up once or twice a day — complaining and ordering not to turn it on. The mama bear has since reassured the girls that she wouldn’t turn it on.

“Here’s the problem. The kids are terrified of it. We’ve gone for approximately 30 seconds. There was just absolute screams of terror. And we had to immediately turn it off.”

Kylie then went on to express her gratitude for the gifts she received. She also commended Jason Kelce, likening his aging process to that of a fine wine. She mentioned how Jason has transitioned into a “silver fox” with a mix of gray and white hair.

She recalled her early dating years when he had a random gray strand in his beard and she used to playfully pull it. At that time, he expressed excitement about getting the gray-and-white look. At first, Kylie thought the concept was strange. However, now she finds it amusing because Jason has embraced the salt-and-pepper look, particularly on the sides.