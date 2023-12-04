Who is Dom DiSandro? Why Was the Eagles Security Head Ejected Today?

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) has an altercation with Philadelphia Eagles staff member Dom DiSandro during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

During the rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, tensions rose as the 49ers took a commanding 15-point lead in the third quarter. In the middle of the game, something out of the ordinary occurred as Dom DiSandro, the head of security for the Eagles, was ejected from the sidelines.

An intense moment occurred during the game between Eagles head of security, Dom DiSandro, and the 49ers’ linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The incident happened after Greenlaw made a tackle on Eagles WR DeVonta Smith near the Philadelphia sideline. This tackle followed a 13-yard gain by Smith, bringing the ball to the 49ers’ 24-yard line. As the play ended, emotions flared up between the teams.

On the sidelines, there was an immediate uproar from the Eagles’ staff, including DiSandro, who vocally protested for a penalty against Greenlaw for the tackle. In the heat of the moment, Greenlaw engaged in a confrontation with the Eagles’ head of security where he got close and pointed a finger at him thus making contact.

Although the physical contact wasn’t major, the officials deemed it serious enough to eject Dre Greenlaw from the game. As a result of the heated exchange, DiSandro was also ejected from the sidelines. As DiSandro left the field, Philadelphia fans, showing their support for their head of security, stood up and gave him a standing ovation.

Reports emerged later which stated that Dom DiSandro is anticipated to face “significant punishment” for his role in the disturbance. The punishment extends not only to the Eagles head of security but also to the team itself as revealed by a high-ranking NFL executive.

Eagles’ long-standing Security Chief and Educator faces NFL Scrutiny

Dom DiSandro’s association with the Philadelphia Eagles spans 25 seasons, as stated on the team’s official website. He holds the role of senior advisor to the general manager and chief security officer. The head of security joined the Eagles in 1999 and his job involves looking after safety and security matters for everyone involved with the team – players, coaches, and executives.

He also manages security at the team’s training facility and handles safety during travel and other team-related activities. Additionally, he plays an important role in educating the team about the NFL’s personal conduct policy, ensuring everyone knows how to behave during team events. But oops! This time, the NFL had to step in and ask him to leave the field for causing a ruckus during the 49ers game.