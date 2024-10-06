“He’s So Laid-Back”: Aaron Rodgers Reflects on ‘Weird’ Locker Room Experience With Brett Favre

Nov 26, 2015; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers former quarterback Brett Favre hugs Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) at half time for a NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

For the first three years of his NFL career, Aaron Rodgers rode the bench. When the Green Bay Packers selected him in the 2005 NFL Draft, they had three-time league MVP Brett Favre as their starting quarterback.

As a young college quarterback, Rodgers admired Favre. Their paths to prominence, from smaller-prestige football schools, were similar.

But, as his teammate, Rodgers never felt he could tell Favre how much he enjoyed watching him play. Ahead of this week’s New York Jets-Minnesota Vikings matchup, he reflected on the nature of their relationship in an interview with NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt.

“After [Joe] Montana and [Steve] Young retired and Barry Sanders retired, my favorite player was Brett Favre. And day one, I’m in the same locker room with him. But it’s kind of weird, when it’s your teammate, to be like ‘yo, bro’… and Brett, he’s so laid back… there wasn’t time for that.”

Rodgers’ comments come after Denver Broncos rookie signal-caller Bo Nix praised him before their Week 4 matchup. In an awe-struck manner, Nix commented:

“It’s pretty surreal. I grew up watching him do all his cool plays for so long. Over time, I’ve watched a lot of his highlights. It’s crazy that I get to go out there and play against him. . . . I’m really looking forward to meeting him for the first time. It’s hard to put into words that on Sunday you get to play a great like that.”

While his pre-game response seems a replica of Rodgers’ emotions, Nix luckily got to interact in an enthusiastic conversation with the Jets QB.

For Aaron though, as Favre’s eventual replacement, the dynamic between the two was never cordial enough for such sentiment to be expressed. But Rodgers did get to experience his surreal moment during the latter stages of his first year.

Aaron Rodgers reminisces about special Deion Sanders moment

In Week 16 of the 2005 season, the Packers were demolished 48-3 by the Baltimore Ravens. As a result, Rodgers got his first extended NFL action, relieving Favre in the back half of the blowout. In that game, Rodgers got to have a true “fanboy” moment by sharing the gridiron with cornerback Deion Sanders.

A big San Francisco 49ers fan in his youth, Rodgers gained a great affinity for Sanders’ ability when the star defender helped the 49ers win Super Bowl XXIX. Getting to line up across from Sanders, even as a backup in the lopsided affair, is something Rodgers won’t ever forget.

“I got to play against a lot of my favorite players growing up, which was awesome. I got to walk the length of the field between the third and fourth quarter in 2005 with Deion Sanders… you pinch yourself and go ‘how special’. You’re living out your dreams… I got to fulfill all of [mine].”

Rodgers next aspiration – beyond the Jets trading for old friend Davante Adams – is to capture a second Lombardi Trophy. And a win over the undefeated Vikings in London on Sunday would be a massive step in the right direction.