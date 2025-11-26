‘He’s the GOAT’: Jason Kelce Jokes He’d Rather See Jameis Winston Play Every Week Than Tom Brady

Jameis Winston may not win most of the games he starts, but he and everyone watching can pretty much guarantee they’re going to have a good time. That formula repeated itself in Week 12 as his New York Giants had the time of their lives during another game where they gave up a big lead, eventually losing 34-27 to the Detroit Lions in overtime.

Advertisement

But the blame for that loss, at least, could hardly be placed on Winston. He may have completed just half his passes and thrown a pick, but he also threw for 366 yards and two scores. And he caught a touchdown on one of the wackiest plays you’ll see in an NFL game.

The Winston show, with his unpredictable game play, rousing/hilarious pregame speeches (he delivered another before this one), and frank postgame pressers, is likely over with Jaxson Dart returning from his concussion very soon. But some, like Jason Kelce, are quietly wishing Winston’s run had lasted just a little bit longer.

On an episode of his podcast, New Heights, Kelce even said that after Winston’s most recent display, there isn’t a QB he’d rather watch right now. Not even the GOAT.

“I love Jameis Winston. Goddamn, that’s f*ckin’—I’m so kinda upset that Jaxson Dart’s gonna start this week, that we don’t get to see another version of this. I like watching Jaxson Dart play too, but … I don’t care what QB is playing in the NFL, I want to see Jameis Winston,” Jason said.

“‘Jason, would you rather see, f*ckin’ Tom Brady or Jameis? I wanna see Jameis.’ That’s the greatest player that played the game. I don’t care about that one bit. (Laughs) … God that was awesome,” he added.

Winston and Brady actually have a funny (or sad, depending on your perspective) NFL connection. Winston was the No. 1 pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2015, and he played five topsy-turvy seasons in Cigar City. In his final year in 2019, he threw for 5,000+ yards, 30+ TDs, and 30+ INTs. A uniquely Jameis achievement that is unlikely to ever be matched.

But he was gone that offseason, and his successor at QB for the Bucs was none other than Tom Brady. And of course, we all know that TB12 promptly won a championship in his first year there in 2020 while Winston watched all of his former teammates celebrate.

Winston hardly seems like the type to wallow, however. He was having a great time during his short stint as New York’s QB. His touchdown catch and subsequent celebration/dance were one of the most hilarious sports moments you’ll see. Kelce even likened it to a Broadway play.

“This looks like it’s like a Broadway play! This looks like a scene out of ‘Baseketball’. Like, everybody’s in on it! Like, ‘Ayyy!’ Like look at the lineman! What the f*ck, did these guys practice this?”

A TRICK PLAY AND THAT'S A JAMEIS WINSTON RECEIVING TD 🤯 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/igXxnbSGKS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 23, 2025

Winston and the Giants actually completed a double pass trick play for a touchdown during this game as well. Interim head coach Mike Kafka really has the entire playbook wide open. He’s in “who cares” mode. And it will be interesting to see if that approach continues with Dart likely coming back into the huddle this week.