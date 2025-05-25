“Now We Know Why Derek Carr Retired”: Aaron Rodgers’ Latest Saints Comment Amuses Redditors

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The NFL teams have started their minicamps, but free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers still remains unsigned. Once the Jets decided to move on from Rodgers, making him a free agent, the 41-year-old has made it known that he will take his time before committing to a new team. And he has done exactly that.

One team that Rodgers isn’t interested in playing for, despite needing help at quarterback, is the New Orleans Saints. Rodgers took part in a Q&A session at a Mike Stud concert over the weekend. He was asked by Tina Howell of CanalStreetChronicles.com if he would ever consider playing for the Saints.

That’s when Rodgers gave a comical answer while also shooting down the idea due to not wanting to live in the state of Louisiana.

“No,” he answered. “That’s the answer. No. I’ve played there a couple times. But no, I’m too old. I don’t want to live in Louisiana. Sorry.”

Rodgers isn’t the only person who isn’t a fan of the idea of living in Louisiana. A post on Reddit from an NFL page shared Rodgers’ response of not wanting to play or live in New Orleans, and it showed that a few others also feel the same way.

Some fans on Reddit even joked that this is why Derek Carr decided to retire from the NFL this offseason.

Of course, the city of New Orleans or the state of Louisiana isn’t the reason why Carr retired. He was set to miss the 2025-2026 campaign due to a nagging shoulder injury that would have required season-ending surgery. Instead of remaining on the sidelines, Carr elected to step away from football.

As for Rodgers, he is still keeping everyone guessing on where his next move will be. He has been giving subtle hints of potentially joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team most people think he will eventually sign with.

In the same Q&A at the Mike Stud concert, Rodgers said he could be joining a team that “might play in Chicago this year.” The Steelers will play at Chicago this season in Week 12 at Soldier Field at 1:00 p.m. ET. Many people believed Rodgers was referring to the Black and Gold when he made this comment.

It is almost June, and Rodgers is still unsigned, enjoying time away from football. He could join and sign with the Steelers at any point, or he could remain retired from the game of football. What do you think Rodgers will do this season?