Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus & Larsa Pippen Heckled Ruthlessly By Fans During Chiefs vs Rams Clash At SoFi Stadium

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen received heckling while they were watching the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

Pippen and Jordan have sparked dating rumors over the past few weeks, and given who they are, as they gain more fame, they’ll also attract trolls. While Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan, one of the greatest basketball player of all time, Larsa is the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

Dude pulled up on Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen at the chargers game 😭😭😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9aU5alB0Ek — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 21, 2022

Jordan and Scottie Pippen had one heck of a partnership back then. The two helped the Chicago Bulls win six championships in the 1990s. As it turns out, Pippen’s ex-wife might be seeing the son of one of his closest friends.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday

Fan Heckles Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen At Sunday’s NFL Game

At SoFi Stadium, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan sat next to each other. A fan approached the couple and began yelling at them. “Hey Larsa! That’s what you’re doing? You’re with the boy, Mike’s son? You a cold mother—-er ain’t you? You cold as a mother—-er, homie,” the man said.

The couple appeared to be unbothered, both brushing off the verbal jab. Chandler Parsons, an ex-NBA player, also appeared taking a close look at everything but then decided to mind his own business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K Rich (@ruthlesssrich)

In the last week, the two have been spotted in a number of spots around Miami, most recently on the beach soaking up the last few days of the warm November sun.

They were also seen leaving a Hollywood Halloween party together late last month. Pippen was also reportedly spotted “gr*nding” on Jordan during the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival, according to Page Six. At BravoCon, Pippen told People that the two were just friends.

Although they are not yet formally dating, many reckon that they are romantically involved.

Also Read: Kerby Joseph Stats 2022: After Intercepting Aaron Rodgers Twice, The Lions Safety Is Attracting Global Attention