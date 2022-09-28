“Let’s Ride”: How Russell Wilson’s Hilarious Error Sparked a Worldwide Trend

A slight mistake from Broncos QB Russell Wilson during a promotional shoot green lit the “Let’s Ride” trend.

Russell Wilson is an absolute superstar in the world of the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks first roped him into the squad in 2012 and he went on to play for them till the 2021-22 season.

During his time with the Seahawks, Russell was named to as many as 9 Pro Bowls. Moreover, he even led the Seattle-based franchise to consecutive Super Bowls.

However, after reports of Wilson-Seahawks relationship going sour ahead of this season started emerging, there were rumors that Wilson was demanding a transfer.

Although Wilson’s agent refuted the rumors, he was eventually traded to the Denver Broncos. As one can expect, before the season, the teams do all kind of promotional shoots and campaigns to get the fan base going. This year, it was Wilson leading the campaigns for the Broncos.

Also read: “Aaron Rodgers would be called a Diva for this”: NFL fans react as angry Tom Brady shatters another tablet

Russell Wilson’s “Let’s Ride” slogan went crazy viral

It was evident that the Broncos will utilize Russell’s brand power to hype up their fan base. In fact, Russell Wilson’s Broncos jersey ended up breaking sales records just because the Denver fans were super excited to see the former Seahawks QB leading their team.

Moreover, during a Broncos promotional campaign shoot, Russell did something which ultimately became a global trend. With his hands in the air, Russell, in full Broncos attired shouted, “Let’s ride, let’s ride, Broncos country, let’s ride,” during the shoot.

Within days, innumerable college footballers started saying ‘let’s ride’ in their promotional shoots and kaboom, the football world ended up getting a new trend.

As expected, the trend made its way into the NFL too. LA Chargers wide receiver was spotted saying “Bull Fam, Let’s Ride,” on camera in typical Wilson style.

Needless to say, Wilson has got the power to create trends as he has a massive fan base. However, if we talk numbers, Wilson’s journey with the Broncos hasn’t started as well as he would have expected.

Thankfully for him, other stars in the team have stepped up to the task which is why, the Denver based franchise has been able to win 2 games out of 3 till now.

However, going ahead, Wilson would have to show what he is made of because the competition is only going to get tougher.

Also read: $200 million rich Aaron Rodgers admits trying ‘ayahuasca’ to shed the shame & guilt he went through as a child