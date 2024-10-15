“His Center of Gravity is So Low”: Josh Allen Explains Why Rookie RB Ray Davis is “Tough to Bring Down”

Bills’ rookie RB Ray Davis had a night to remember against the Jets during Monday Night Football. Although Ty Johnson filled in as the starter after James Cook was sidelined with a turf toe injury, it was Davis who truly stole the spotlight.

And his QB Josh Allen had a theory about why the rookie was so “tough to bring down” for the opposition during their 23-20 loss to the Bills.

Davis’s impressive outing quickly caught the attention of Bills’ star QB Josh Allen. In discussing how the rookie RB shone in the game, Allen broke down Davis’s performance during the post-game press conference:

“Yeah, it was awesome to see. That’s why we drafted him. He’s not going to surprise you with his speed, but he’s so quick in and out of his cuts. He’s downhill, and his center of gravity is so low that he’s tough to bring down. He runs the ball super hard, protects it well, and I am very proud of him for stepping up.”

The talented rookie finished with career-high numbers, leading the team with 97 rushing yards and 55 receiving yards. This standout performance is indeed special, as only four first-year Bills players have achieved such numbers in a single game.

Allen’s assessment perfectly highlighted why Davis was special. While speed may not be the rookie’s biggest asset, his low center of gravity is a significant weapon for the Bills. Perhaps, the Bills could even modify their plays to accommodate Davis’s strength. Because it could help him gain more freedom to express his offensive game on the field.

Meanwhile, Allen, who impressed in the game with two touchdown passes, also reflected on his performance, stating that he focused on taking it “one play at a time” to get through his reads.

This focused approach may be the best strategy for Allen as he faces bigger challenges in his Bills career this season. With Cook set to remain sidelined for at least one more week, Davis will be eager to continue his impressive showing when the Bills take on the Titans on Sunday.