“Hit A Brick Wall”: Saints DE Carl Granderson Admits Wasting Chances Last Season

The New Orleans Saints finished poorly last season in one of the weakest divisions, the NFC South. Despite ranking ninth in points scored and 14th in total yardage, the team squandered many opportunities and faltered in crucial moments. The blame was often placed on their QB Derek Carr and HC, but their DE Carl Granderson admitted that the entire team, including himself fell short.

Advertisement

During his recent appearance on Off the Edge with his teammate Cam Jordan, Granderson acknowledged hitting the brick wall last season and expressed his determination to turn things around after a breakout year. He noted that he started the season strongly, registering 5 and a half sacks in the first half of the season, but then tapered off, managing only three more in the latter half.

Granderson is focused on capitalizing on opportunities this season, emphasizing that stats can misleading. Instead of aiming for just big numbers, he plans to make a real impact on the games by being smarter and faster. He hopes this approach will lead to a more successful season for him and the Saints.

“Last season, eight and a half sacks, a few TFLs, and first-year starter. I see the game way better now. I just want to continue to evolve my game. I felt like I missed a lot of opportunities last year. I hit a brick wall in the middle of the season. I want to just continue the whole season, start strong, and finish strong. This year I ain’t gonna go for number, I’m going for straight talent and kill it.”

Despite being in the league for six years, Carl Granderson didn’t get his shot until 2022. Last season, he became a starter, playing all 17 games and registering 78 tackles and 8.5 sacks. This is impressive for an undrafted player who was initially content with contributing on special teams just to stay in the NFL.

Granderson’s team-first mentality is evident in his willingness to restructure his contract to help out the Saints, who are dealing with one of the worst cap situations in the league.

Granderson Playing The Long Game with New Orleans Saints

After proving his abilities over the past two seasons, with 14 sacks in just 21 starts, Carl Granderson was rewarded by the Saints with a 4-year, $52 million contract. However, due to New Orleans’ severe cap troubles—the worst in the league—they had to restructure his deal.

The Saints converted his base salary into a signing bonus, which can be spread across three years of his contract. This move reduces his cap hit to just $5.25 million. Not bad for a player who is emerging as a dependable edge rusher, especially in a market where the position commands higher salaries. However, the restructuring also means that the Saints will face cap issues in the future.

Much like their offense, the Saints’ defense was middle of the pack, ranked 13th in total defense last season. While their pass defense was top 10, their rushing defense struggled, ranking 22nd and giving up nearly 120 yards per game on the ground. Additionally, the defense recorded only 34 sacks, placing them 28th in the league.

To address their defensive shortcomings, the Saints added Chase Young and Willie Gay to their roster. They also drafted linebacker Jaylan Ford and defensive tackle Khristian Boyd. However, they will need their experienced players, Carl Granderson and Cam Jordan, to step up. Jordan battled injuries last season, registering only two sacks.

If these additions and improvements pan out, the Saints could have a top-10 defense next season.