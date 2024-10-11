Tom Brady vs Drew Brees: Amon-Ra St. Brown & Cam Jordan Debate Over Who’s the Greatest

For the majority of the NFL fans, Tom Brady is the undisputed GOAT. A few argue that Peyton Manning is the greatest. The others are bullish on Patrick Mahomes’ prospects. But not many have vociferously supported Drew Brees as the GOAT over Tom Brady like Cam Jordan did in an episode of “St. Brown Podcast”.

Like the majority, Amon-Ra St. Brown considers Tom Brady, the greatest NFL player of all time. As per Cam Jordan however, the distinction between Drew Brees and Tom Brady is a bit technical. Drew Brees, for Jordan, is the GOAT while Brady is the “greatest winner of all time”.

Interestingly enough, Cam drew parallels between Brady and NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, stating that in terms of hardware, they had it all. Amon-Ra at this point was simply confused because, for him, the competition ended with Brady’s 7 rings to Drew’s 1.

However, for Cam, Brees’ dominance over Tom in passing completion percentage and the most number of 5,000-yard seasons [5] shifts the balance in the former Saints QB’s favor.

As soon as Cam brought up individual stats, Amon’s eyes lit up because overall, Tom has superior individual numbers over Drew. The 35-year-old DE however shot back by saying that the Patriots legend also played for two extra years to achieve those feats.

“When he [Drew Brees] left, there were so many records that he owned. After he retired, Tom Brady played another two years and broke all of them. I believe most of them [were broken] in those extra two years, but he [Drew] got it in the same time,” Cam added.

Considering Cam Jordan has been in New Orleans all his life, it’s no surprise to see him defend Drew Brees to the moon. But calling him the GOAT over Tom Brady is a bit of a stretch. Here are a few reasons why the Patriots legend is undeniably the greatest QB of all time.

Tom Brady is the GOAT

First things first, football is a team sport. Winning trophies has always been of paramount importance, especially in a league where all teams have pretty much the same resources to invest. Hence, Tom Brady’s 7 Super Bowl wins are unprecedented.

There has been no QB in the history of the league who has managed to do that. Tom and Peyton are the only two starting QBs to have won the Super Bowl with two NFL teams, thus ending the debate that Brady had it easy with Belichick & Co. at New England.

Coming back to Drew, despite playing three seasons more, Brady has 30 fewer interceptions than Brees. Moreover, Drew has 0 NFL MVPs to Brady’s 3.

It’s also quite baffling how Brady playing 3 seasons extra over Cam is seen as a diss. Tom playing 23 seasons without much hint of a drop-off shows unreal consistency and is one of the most impressive achievements by an athlete.

Considering his superlative individual stats, winning mentality, and trophies, it’s hard to argue against Brady’s GOAT status. The only one who can match him seems to be Patrick Mahomes but that’s a debate for another day.