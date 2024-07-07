Hollywood Veteran Reveals He Would Declare Patrick Mahomes As the QB GOAT After Three-Peat Success

Heading into this NFL season, one of the biggest talking points is whether Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs would be able to achieve the historic three-peat. With rival teams also strengthening massively, it’s become harder for NFL enthusiasts to have a clear answer to this burning question. However, veteran Hollywood actor and comic Henry Winkler has full faith in Mahomes & Co.

Earlier today, TD Nash [@td_nash], a micro-influencer on social media website X, formerly known as Twitter, posted an intriguing argument on the QB GOAT debate. Nash asked the netizens to share their opinion on the argument that Patrick Mahomes deserves to be called the GOAT if the KC Chiefs do the three-peat this season.

Yes or No. If the Kansas City Chiefs threepeat, is Patrick Mahomes the greatest Quarterback of all time?#nflx pic.twitter.com/WEe37INW5N — TD Nash (@td_nash) July 6, 2024

While the majority argued that Mahomes would still have to reach Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins and overall accolades to be called the GOAT, Henry Winkler was clear in his stance. The “Barry” actor quote tweeted Nash’s post and replied “I am going with OF COURSE” expressing his complete agreement with Patrick being declared the GOAT in the event of the Chiefs’ three-peat.

I m going with OF COURSE https://t.co/ieqmnoUhz1 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2024

While from an outside perspective, Winkler, a long-time KC Chiefs fan hyping Patrick Mahomes’ GOAT status isn’t surprising, the intrigue in Henry’s words comes when one looks at the duo’s history with each other.

Throwback To When Patrick Mahomes Snubbed Henry Winkler’s Dinner Offer

Nearly a year ago, Henry Winkler revealed that back in 2022, the “Arrested Development” actor had invited his favorite QB Patrick Mahomes to a dinner. The invitation was extended after Winkler promised the Chiefs talisman to treat the QB with his signature chicken stuffed with ricotta dish. The promise was placed at the Chiefs-Chargers game with the intention of executing it in the offseason months later.

Unfortunately for the veteran comic, Mahomes never showed up or reached out after the Chargers game. Winkler expectedly was disappointed with Mahomes’ actions and told TMZ that his beloved Chiefs’ QB might have lied to him. “I think he fibbed to me,” said the actor while signing autographs in LA.

Regardless, Mahomes made up for the disappointment as he accepted Winkler’s offer later and have since been close friends. However, countless Chiefs fans like Henry have incredibly high expectations from Patrick Mahomes & Co. this season.

In a lot of ways, this might be the most challenging season for the KC Chiefs as maintaining one’s standards consistently has traditionally been tougher than chasing a target. It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs come clutch once again and pull off a historic never-before-done three-peat. Interesting times ahead for the Chiefs fans.