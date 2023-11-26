Patrick Mahomes Has Ghosted Hollywood Veteran Henry Winkler on a Dinner Invitation

Henry Winkler has been a master of his craft for 5 decades now. Despite being a New Yorker and working all his life in LA, the Hollywood veteran is a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. He has often expressed admiration for Patrick Mahomes for his incredible athleticism.

Advertisement

The ‘Barry’ actor, who has formed a good friendship with the Chiefs’ shot caller, once invited him to dinner at his house. It all took place at the ‘Rich Eisen Show’, where he couldn’t help but admire Mahomes and even sub him as a ‘hero’. While expressing his interest in meeting the NFL star, Winkler also mentioned his cooking prowess. He said,

“He is one of my heroes. I root for that team even though I have never lived there. I think he is just phenomenal to watch. Hi Patrick. We make a great chicken stuffed with ricotta and spinach. It could be yours if ever you’re in L.A.”

Advertisement

Soon after, Patrick accepted Winkler’s invitation during a matchup at So-Fi Stadium while facing the Chargers. He even gifted the Hollywood veteran a signed Chiefs‘ jersey.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/aaronladdtv/status/1594528033456549888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But after no response and no show from Chiefs QB, Fonzie was quick to remind the star two-time SB winner about his previous invitation on an episode of the ‘Kelly Clarkson Show‘. Kay Adams, who was another invitee on the show, said she would do her best to help facilitate the dinner. Adams made a video reminding Mahomes about the dinner and rather than sending it to Patrick, she sent it to his wife Brittany, reports the Kansas City Star.

It looks like Mahomes has once again stood Winkler up. In a recent chat with TMZ, the Chiefs’ superfan revealed that Mahomes had ghosted him and had left him hanging on the dinner invitation. He noted, “I think he fibbed me.”

Henry Winkler Has Great Admiration for Patrick Mahomes

Despite being left hanging by the two-time MVP, Henry still has respect and admiration for the NFL star. He has spoken highly of QB’s talent and athleticism on the field. On the Rich Eisen show, Fonzie had a lot of good words for the Mahomes. He said,

Advertisement

“He is one of my heroes. I root for that team even though I have never lived there. I think he is just phenomenal to watch. I think his ability is such a cut above,” followed by, “He is so passionate in the way he plays. He is so improvisorial and sure in the way he plays. I just think he is instinctually great.”

Winkler even sported the jersey that Mahomes gave him when he revisited the Rich Eisen show. He was speechless after meeting the NFL star and called it a glorious moment. During his appearance on the Kelly Clarkson show, Winkler said,

“I walked down the field. He came running up to me. This is a very big person. This is about 6-7 people in one. And here’s the thing: when you hug somebody and with your finger you push in and there is a little give. No give. It’s like a can of soup, hard. ”

Will Mahomes finally accept the dinner invite from the Hollywood veteran? It’s worth noting that the NFL star has been quite busy since he met Winkler last year. From winning the Super Bowl to appearing in golf tourneys in the offseason, his schedule has surely been packed. Perhaps Mahomes will make it happen after this season.