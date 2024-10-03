“How Does He Always Pull It Off?”: Simone Biles Gets Fangirled by Patrick Mahomes’ “Freak of Nature”

Earlier today, USA Olympic star Simone Biles stunned the NFL world by enthusiastically fangirling over Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love. Considering her husband, Jonathan Owens, is now a safety for the Chicago Bears, netizens were surprised by Biles’ open praise for her spouse’s new and old arch-rivals.

In her latest appearance on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, the Olympic gold medalist was asked to reveal the name of the NFL player who impresses her the most after Owens. In response, the gymnast surprisingly named Mahomes, even admitting that her husband feels the same way.

What enchants Biles the most about Mahomes is his ability to perform under pressure when the chips are down. Consequently, the superstar gymnast referred to the Chiefs quarterback as a “miracle worker” for his knack for delivering when it matters most, and she sneakily acknowledged that Owens is going to “kill her” for saying this.

“I really think we [Simone and Jonathan] always go back to Patrick Mahomes… [He is] a freak of nature… How does he always pull it out (off)? It’s like the Chiefs could be down… and he is just a miracle worker… He [Owens] will probably kill me for saying that too or admitting it.”

Unfortunately for Jonathan, the bigger blow was yet to come as his wife then proceeded to compliment his new arch-rival, Jordan Love, for his breakout season last year.

Biles “loved” Jordan’s exploits last season

The Chicago Bears vs. the Green Bay Packers rivalry is undeniably one of the most storied rivalries in the annals of NFL history. The battle between the two teams dates back to 1921 and since then, the two NFC North sides have battled against each other a whopping 208 times.

However, while Owens has moved to Chicago this year, he spent his 2023 season with the Packers. It was also the first year that saw Jordan having a breakout year. So, Biles didn’t hesitate to express that she and Jonathan “loved being with Jordan love last season.”

“We were there! I mean, we can’t hate them after you leave. You still have so much respect for the team,” she continued.

That said, Owens might not be entirely unhappy with how Biles praised his rivals, especially after how beautifully Simone summed up his achievements.

While the Bears safety is mostly making the headlines due to his successful wife, Simone reminded fans that Owens is successful in his own right.

The American gymnast noted that by being undrafted in the second division to making it to the NFL, Owens is a symbol of perseverance for many. She also added that he has consistently broken stigmas with his seven years in the league, which has a huge impact on the kids that show up at his football camps.

“He’s broken down stigmas that aren’t typical… like he’s D2 undrafted year seven in the league which is so good for kids to see, especially when he hosts his football camps…”

While the fanbase might not be happy with Biles’ statements, it is also heartening to see how the couple are so supportive of each other. From Owens missing camp to cheer for Biles at the Paris Olympics or for the gymnast to beautifully sum up her husband’s career, Biles and Owens are one wholesome couple.