Tom Brady Gets Real on How He Evaluates Young Quarterbacks

Anushree Gupta
Published

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s a list of people who can evaluate a quarterback, Tom Brady’s name will surely be up there, given all the accolades he’s clinched and the records he’s broken by dominating the position. So, when Colin Cowherd asked how he would evaluate a rookie QB that a mere mortal like us might overlook, Brady began by saying he likes to look deeper into what makes a quarterback.

Sure, he pays attention to the physical aspects like how well a QB throws the ball, how quick their feet are, or whether they can make plays on the run. But for Brady, the true test of a quarterback lies in what’s happening upstairs in the brain.

“For me, I think the sustainable part about quarterbacking is really what’s up here—what’s in the brain,” Brady said during his appearance on the Herd. “Are you snapping the ball and running good plays consistently against the defenses that you’re out there watching?”

Brady also believes that observing how a coach interacts with his QB can reveal a lot about the quarterback. If the coach allows his QB to make decisions on his own, this could indicate a level of trust between them, which takes time to develop.

Thus, the difference-maker, according to Brady, is how well they use their football IQ to navigate the complexities of the game. He’s keen on whether a young QB can consistently make smart decisions, read defenses effectively, and run good plays in complex situations.

Tom Brady has a suggestion for young quarterbacks like Drake Maye

Tom Brady believes that young quarterbacks like Drake Maye can greatly benefit from spending time observing a veteran. “I think it’s best, in my opinion, for young quarterbacks or rookie quarterbacks to kind of watch a veteran do it,” he said.

In Brady’s experience, the quarterback position demands processing a lot of information quickly, and having an experienced pro to learn from can be invaluable.

Reflecting on his own career, Brady reminisced about how he sat behind Drew Bledsoe in his first year and, as the great player that he was, he learned a lot from him. He highlighted that other successful quarterbacks, such as Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, also benefited from similar situations as Rodgers learned behind Brett Favre and Mahomes behind Alex Smith.

Brady believes that this approach allows young quarterbacks to develop without immediately facing the intense pressure of starting in the big league. It not only helps them to build confidence but also prepares them better to eventually lead their teams.

Brady’s insights are often drawn from his own experiences, and for those who aspire to be like him, they are worth taking notes.

