6-Time Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick Spent Decades to Procure 6 Houses in Nantucket

Nov 10, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media before an NFL International Series practice at the Deutcher Fussball-Bund facility. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick, famed for his quiet demeanor, has accumulated substantial wealth from his remarkable 29-year-long coaching career. His financial success is evident in the numerous houses he owns on an island, mirroring the count of his Super Bowl triumphs. Following his recent exit from the Patriots, the legendary head coach’s luxurious properties will become his chill spots for some well-deserved relaxation.

Advertisement

In 2002, Coach Belichick clinched his inaugural Super Bowl win when the Patriots’ backup QB, Tom Brady, guided them to victory against the St. Louis Rams. This dynamic duo continued their success, setting records and securing five more Super Bowl triumphs in 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019, ultimately earning six titles for the New England Patriots.

Just like his collection of championship titles, Belichick owns a compound with six houses on the beautiful Nantucket island. He’s been gathering these properties since 1979, practically from the start of his coaching journey. With a net worth of $70 million, his real estate in this seaside haven is now valued at $10 million, as reported by The Boston Globe’s Bob Hohler.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BostonGlobe/status/959148366927224835?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Belichick’s compound boasts six charming cedar-shingled homes nestled in a 17th-century fishing village on Nantucket. He crafted this space to enjoy moments with friends and family or for hosting special occasions.

While Belichick typically keeps mum about his Nantucket house, he did open up in a 2017 interview with Nantucket Magazine. During the chat, he showered praise on the island, expressing that it has everything needed for a fantastic quality time. The 71-year-old stated,

“The island is spectacular. The people are great. Fishing, bike paths, the lighthouses, the beach, the history — I mean it’s got it all.”

Advertisement

Bill Belichick stands out as one of the wealthiest NFL coaches, likely the most familiar face on the island. Yet, according to Tom Mleczko, a Nantucket resident and fishing buddy of the Patriots head coach, Belichick is a regular in the community. While he usually keeps a low profile in public, his attitude shifts when he’s doing things he loves, like being on the boat or enjoying time with his family.

Belichick’s Luxurious 7th Property

In addition to his amazing 6-house compound, Belichick has a charming place in Hingham, Massachusetts, near Boston on the South Shore of the Massachusetts Bay. This is where he usually stays.

When you step in, the foyer welcomes you with a grand staircase leading to the first floor. The living room is cozy with a fireplace and large windows that fill the space with natural light. The kitchen, complete with an island, flows right into the dining area. Throughout the house, large windows and clever mirror placements enhance the natural light.

The house is valued at $1.9 million and is conveniently located near a golf course. It features three bedrooms, and three bathrooms, spanning an area of 4,400 square feet. Noteworthy features include a sizable wine cellar and a roomy enclosed patio, a home office, and a gym, adding functional spaces to the house. Belichick’s whole property is a perfect combination of elegance, comfort, and practicality.