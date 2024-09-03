How Fantasy Football Is Bringing In More Business to the NFL

According to reports, over 29.2 million U.S. citizens play Fantasy Football, but the impact of this game goes far beyond this statistic. As per Andrew Petcash on LinkedIn, fantasy sports have now evolved into a business worth over $11 billion. Those are the sorts of figures that seem incomprehensible to the average fan, and yet, it seemingly becomes more and more lucrative every year.

Advertisement

In addition to that, it’s also giving football lovers across the nation an opportunity to broaden their horizons. The meaning behind that is simple: fans of specific teams are becoming more interested in the happenings of other teams.

For example, if you support the Buffalo Bills but you have a receiver from the Tennessee Titans, all of a sudden you’re tuning in to NFL RedZone to keep track of the action.

It’s never been easier to get involved in the action, which in turn encourages more people to tune in live, generating revenue for the NFL. However, a significant issue is that it has never been more expensive to watch every single game. Unfortunately, that’s a loss for the fans, not for the league.

The aforementioned Petcash did the math and worked out that it will cost $692 if you want to watch every game this season. Hopefully, things become a bit more manageable as streaming services continue to take over.

Yet, this isn’t the only way Fantasy Football has been helping the league rake in the revenue.

Baltimore Ravens take advantage of growing Fantasy Football hype

The Baltimore Ravens is one franchise that certainly knows how to take advantage of an opportunity. The 2023 top AFC seed clearly identified a market gap, as noted by sports enthusiast Tyler Webb. In an Instagram video, Tyler highlighted how the club recently sold out all 128 of their private suites to fans looking to host their Fantasy Football drafts.

The package, which sold out almost instantly, offers access to a suite for four hours for you and 14 friends. It includes all-you-can-eat food and drink, as well as a self-guided tour of the locker room and sideline before the draft.

Each room also has a custom draft board, and the total cost for all of this is $920. In total, that’s over $117,000 of revenue for the Ravens without needing to rent out their stadium for music concerts or other events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Webb | Sports + Business (@tyler.m.webb)

When you see teams making moves like this, it becomes clearer and clearer that sports are changing. While the gameplay changes every single year, the real headline comes from the digital era. Fantasy Football has been on the rise for decades now, but it appears to be entering a new space entirely.

The NFL knows and understands the value of having a passionate fanbase. Plus, in comparison to other major North American leagues, the NFL’s schedule isn’t nearly as packed. So, it makes sense for them to maximize their financial potential as much as they can.