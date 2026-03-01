Browns New HC Todd Monken’s Combine Day Outfit Is Sponsored by the Ravens

Todd Monken had a bit of a ‘Vanilla Ice look’ going at the NFL Combine. The newly minted Cleveland Browns head coach was spotted wearing a stylish Jordan brand hoodie, a Nike baseball cap, casual pants, and sneakers while appearing in an interview. And according to him, his former team paid for these.

Monken dealt with a lot after the end of the 2025 season. He was the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens alongside head coach John Harbaugh for three seasons. But after a disappointing ’25 campaign, the team decided to clean house and fire Harbaugh and his coaching staff.

The Browns eventually hired Monken to become the franchise’s next head coach after they moved on from Kevin Stefanski. And that’s when Monken noticed he still had some extra money left in his Nike account from the Ravens. He also realized he needed to either spend the money before officially leaving or lose it completely.

“I had like $500 worth of Nike gear from the Ravens, and before they fired me, I thought I’d spend the money. So, I found this outfit, and I bought it. It’s a true story. They were going to shut my account down,” Monken shared on Pro Football Talk after being asked why he was rocking such a casual look.

In a sense, Monken’s laid-back outfit was sponsored by his former team. NFL coaches generally don’t invest too much in clothes, as they’re supplied with a comprehensive set of team gear upon arriving, which they wear throughout the season. But it sounds like the Ravens had a special deal with Nike that allowed coaches to have a personal budget to spend.

AMAZING Todd Monken is decked out in Nike and Jordan gear because the Ravens gave him a $500 credit and he had to use it before they closed his account. pic.twitter.com/ZTsqmkud33 — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) February 28, 2026

While Monken looked stylish in the Jordan hoodie, he admitted that he looked like a 90s hip hop artist. “I think everything was sold out other than the Vanilla Ice outfit,” he joked.

The playful remark got a good laugh out of both Chris Simms and Mike Florio, hosts of the PFT. Monken did look quite stylish in the hoodie, though. But as a 60-year-old man, he also looked like he was trying to fit in with the cool crowd.

After some light research, we’ve found the hoodie Monken bought. It’s called the Jordan Brooklyn Fleece in the blue chill color scheme. It normally retails for $70, but right now, it’s actually on sale for $60.

As for the rest of his $500 budget, Monken most likely bought a bunch of other clothes that we could potentially see him wearing in the coming months. It’s all thanks to the Ravens, his former employer. Goes to show that sometimes being fired can have its benefits.