Tyreek Hill Landing Spots: While RGIII Wants Him in New England, Insider Says Ravens Should Go After Him to Keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore

The Miami Dolphins have officially released Tyreek Hill in a move that will save the franchise nearly $23 million in cap space after the club originally traded for and signed the veteran wide receiver to a four-year, $120-million contract in 2022. As a result, the soon-to-be 32-year-old is now set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 10-year career

Almost no one is expecting Hill to be as spry as he once was following the season-ending leg injury he sustained against the New York Jets in Week 5 of this past regular season, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be a popular target among playoff-contending squads.

In fact, Robert Griffin III believes that his field-stretching speed could help to guide the New England Patriots right back to the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots need to sign Tyreek Hill. Drake Maye was the best deep ball thrower in football this year. If Tyreek Hill gets back to 90% of what he was, the Patriots get a massive mismatch chess piece on their board. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 16, 2026

Given the Patriots lack of a true veteran presence on offense, as well as the uncertainty surrounding the future of their current WR1, Stefon Diggs, the idea of Hill dawning the red, white, and blue certainly doesn’t seem that to be that far fetched. Although, if you were to ask Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, he’d tell you that there’s another AFC contender who could make better use of the Cheetah’s talents.

“Maybe adding Tyreek Hill is the thing that gets Lamar Jackson to sign the contract the Ravens would have on the table in lieu of pushing for something more. So they’re gonna be in play, potentially.”

While Hill would likely make for a good fit on either of those two teams, it is worth noting that oddsmakers have listed the Kansas City Chiefs as the betting favorites to reunite him with his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. From there, the Buffalo Bills are the second most-favored team, while the Patriots and Ravens help to round out the top four.

The first NFC team to appear on the odds list is the Philadelphia Eagles at +600. Given that his former offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, now resides with the Los Angeles Chargers, sportsbooks are also suggesting that fans shouldn’t rule out a possible reunion in L.A., as the Chargers are the sixth-most-favored team.

Simply put, unless Howie Roseman finds himself wanting to replace A.J. Brown with a much speedier veteran, then it seems as if, for better or worse, Hill is set to spend the entirety of his illustrious career in the American Football Conference.