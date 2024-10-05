How Is Jayden Daniels’ Mother Involved in Antonio Pierce’s ASU Recruiting Scandal

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mother Regina Jackson arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels has already emerged as the face of the Washington Commanders franchise in his first year in the NFL. However, while the quarterback is gaining attention for his playmaking skills, his mother has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Jayden’s mother, Regina Jackson, has been associated with former ASU associate head coach Antonio Pierce for violating NCAA recruitment guidelines during the COVID-19 dead period. Reports state that 10 staff members were involved in the campus visit of 13 prospects during the dead period. The report further names Daniels’ mother as having played a role in the violation.

Regina allegedly coordinated with Pierce in booking flight tickets for “illegal recruiting prospects.” She also reportedly provided at least $1,100 for the players and their chaperones for their journey from Florida.

The documents sent to the NCAA authorities contain evidence of the allegations, including receipts, screenshots, and images of the visiting recruits in the campus facilities.

Regina, however, claims that the specified email address associated with the flight tickets was “compromised” and has denied the allegations, as reported by Yahoo Sports. She further states that she canceled the payments after discovering the transactions from her account.

Along with Pierce, Chris Hawkins, Prentice Gill, and Adam Breneman have also been named in the NCAA report for organizing the illegal visits of prospects. It further states that Pierce “arranged for or personally provided free meals, apparel, airfare and/or lodging for 27 prospects, often in collaboration with the booster, who was the parent of a then-football student-athlete in the program.”

Following the investigation, Pierce received an 8-year show-cause order from the NCAA. However, a ruling on Regina’s involvement has yet to be announced.

Jayden Daniels’ mother could be facing serious trouble

Regina was allegedly using “her credit card” to pay for the players’ flight tickets and accommodation, as per Arizona Sports. This was revealed to the NCAA investigators by former ASU assistant Chris Hawkins.

He further claimed that the expenses were later reimbursed by Pierce, an account confirmed by Gill. He also stated that the reason behind using a third party was to create “plausible deniability.”

So, what does Pierce’s eight-year show-cause punishment mean? Essentially, he would be prohibited from participating in college athletics for eight years. Moreover, if he does secure employment, he will face a season-long suspension from all activities.

Back in April this year, ASU’s football program was fined by the NCAA and placed under a four-year probationary period. As a result, the college slashed their scholarships and vacated their records.

Pierce’s actions, along with three other assistant coaches, have resulted in Arizona State University coming under heavy investigation. Regina Jackson’s involvement may also prove damaging to Jayden Daniels’ brand, which he was hoping to build in his rookie year.